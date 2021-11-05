'Surreal moment': Chesterton's season ends on final play without elusive sectional title

As Mullen went from player to player, Chesterton coach Mark Peterson did the same. A veteran of many years walking the sideline, Friday’s loss seemed to hit the longtime coach in the softest of landing spots. Generally stoic in his demeanor, Peterson stopped to catch lumps in his throat several times after the game.

“This is going to take a while (to get over),” Peterson said. “We felt that we had a great level of success in front of us. No one saw this coming. All respect to Penn and what they have. We have a great amount of respect for them.”

The Kingsmen scored the first 10 points of the game, including the first touchdown off a 93-yard catch and run from Alec Hardrict. The senior caught a short screen pass and broke a handful of tackles before sprinting into the open field. Penn added a short field goal on its next possession to go into the halftime locker room with a 10-0 lead.

Mullen, who had been stymied by Penn’s "Wild Bunch" defense throughout much of the night, came alive in the fourth quarter when he engineered a 15-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by his 1-yard touchdown run. Chesterton eventually got the ball back with under a minute remaining and needing to go the length of the field for a game-winning touchdown.