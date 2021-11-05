'Surreal moment': Chesterton's season ends on final play without elusive sectional title

PENN — Chris Mullen walked off a high school football field for the last time as a competitor on Friday night. As the Chesterton quarterback reached the entrance to Freed Field, he turned around and took one last look before escaping to the solitude of the locker room.
“I’m going to spend time with my teammates,” Mullen said following Chesterton’s 10-7 loss to Penn in the Class 6A Sectional 2 championship.
Mullen ran for 64 yards and a touchdown on Friday and threw for another 173 yards, but his final play in a Chesterton uniform ended when his last-second heave reached midfield as the clock ran out on the Trojans.
After the game Mullen walked from teammate to teammate and tried to apologize. Many offered words of encouragement while others offered a gentle embrace. Tears were shed by everyone wearing maroon in a gutting display of finality.
“As a quarterback, Chris is feeling that pressure,” Chesterton senior linebacker Duke Schaller said. “I think it’s the surreal moment that we’re all feeling right now. We’re proud of each other and we’re proud of ourselves. I’m sad, but I’m so proud of what we did here as a team.”
As Mullen went from player to player, Chesterton coach Mark Peterson did the same. A veteran of many years walking the sideline, Friday’s loss seemed to hit the longtime coach in the softest of landing spots. Generally stoic in his demeanor, Peterson stopped to catch lumps in his throat several times after the game.
“This is going to take a while (to get over),” Peterson said. “We felt that we had a great level of success in front of us. No one saw this coming. All respect to Penn and what they have. We have a great amount of respect for them.”
The Kingsmen scored the first 10 points of the game, including the first touchdown off a 93-yard catch and run from Alec Hardrict. The senior caught a short screen pass and broke a handful of tackles before sprinting into the open field. Penn added a short field goal on its next possession to go into the halftime locker room with a 10-0 lead.
Mullen, who had been stymied by Penn’s "Wild Bunch" defense throughout much of the night, came alive in the fourth quarter when he engineered a 15-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by his 1-yard touchdown run. Chesterton eventually got the ball back with under a minute remaining and needing to go the length of the field for a game-winning touchdown.
“We still thought we were going to score and win the game with no time left,” Peterson said.
Mullen’s final heave reached the hands of Jackson Westmoreland who was one broken tackle away from having an open path to the end zone. As the Penn defenders swarmed him, Westmoreland lateraled the ball and it ended up on the turf as the Kingsmen stormed the field in celebration.
Time had run out on Chesterton's bid for its first football sectional championship.
Nearly a half hour after the game ended, Peterson and Mullen finally found each other. The longtime coach pulled his quarterback close for the final time and the two shared an embrace that can only be found on a football field once a journey is complete.
“There was lots of appreciation and a lot of ‘I love yous,’” Peterson said.