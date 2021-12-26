Sustainable success: Hanover Central's Brian Parker is 2021 Times Coach of the Year

Parker is the Times Coach of the Year for 2021.

“Something we always talk about is that the hardest thing to do in sports is to win. It’s easy to lose,” he said. “I think with the demands that we have on their bodies, their minds, their time, these kids have stepped up.”

Parker, a Crown Point graduate, was an assistant coach at Merrillville for seven seasons before taking the job in Cedar Lake. He still considers Pirates coach Brad Seiss a good friend and said the two exchange texts almost daily.

Parker was told he might have trouble getting kids to buy in at Hanover Central. Simple things like attendance at offseason workouts might not be what he was used to on Broadway. The strength program needed to be overhauled. When he arrived, only one player could squat over 300 pounds.

“A lot of the guys just played football because it was fun. There were kids who had a love for the game but I don’t know if the commitment level to be what it takes to be a program with sustained success,” he said.