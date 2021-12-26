Sustainable success: Hanover Central's Brian Parker is 2021 Times Coach of the Year

CEDAR LAKE — This fall was coach Brian Parker’s fourth at Hanover Central. When he took over the program in 2018, the Wildcats were only four seasons into a program restart after over 40 years of dormancy.
This year, Hanover Central went 11-2, won a second consecutive Greater South Shore Conference championship and the program's first sectional title. Five Wildcats were first team all-conference and four more were honorable mention.
Hanover Central will move to the Northwest Crossroads Conference next season while on maybe the steepest trajectory of any program in the area.
Parker is the Times Coach of the Year for 2021.
“Something we always talk about is that the hardest thing to do in sports is to win. It’s easy to lose,” he said. “I think with the demands that we have on their bodies, their minds, their time, these kids have stepped up.”
Parker, a Crown Point graduate, was an assistant coach at Merrillville for seven seasons before taking the job in Cedar Lake. He still considers Pirates coach Brad Seiss a good friend and said the two exchange texts almost daily.
Parker was told he might have trouble getting kids to buy in at Hanover Central. Simple things like attendance at offseason workouts might not be what he was used to on Broadway. The strength program needed to be overhauled. When he arrived, only one player could squat over 300 pounds.
“A lot of the guys just played football because it was fun. There were kids who had a love for the game but I don’t know if the commitment level to be what it takes to be a program with sustained success,” he said.
The team just needed a little push and some discipline, Parker said. He set a rule for 85% mandatory offseason workout attendance for players not involved in another sport. He put it to the players to be better.
“On of the staples of our program is accountability. I’ve come to find out with the student athletes here at Hanover Central, we can set the bar high,” he said. “If (the attendance rule) isn’t something that they adhere to, then they don’t play football. When you set those expectations high, these kids will go above and beyond them. All in all, the kids want to be successful and want to win games.”
The other important part was rallying the school and community around the Wildcats. The town hadn’t had a high school football team between 1971 and 2014. Winning 20 games in two seasons goes a long way toward building support but Parker also wanted to make Hanover Central football fun.
He’s an offensive coach. He has some pieces on that side of the ball in quarterback Matt Koontz, receiver Gannan Howes and offensive lineman Ryan Hildeman, who were each named to the Class 3A junior all-state team. He’s been able to put an entertaining product on the field with the Wildcats averaging 44 points per game this year, scoring 50 or more six times.
“I wanted to bring an exciting brand of football to Hanover Central,” Parker said. “It was just about getting people excited for Friday nights and we’re well on our way to doing that.”
Fun football means athletes who may not otherwise consider the sport decided to come out for the team. Track athletes, baseball players, basketball players give Parker and his staff more firepower and flexibility.
“Recruiting the hallways has been a big thing,” Parker said.
Parker won the last two Greater South Shore Conference Coach of the Year honors. Hanover Central was 9-3 in 2020, losing to Mishawaka Marian in the sectional championship. That was when he felt like his program really took a step.
The class of 2022 is the first that Parker coached for four seasons. Their familiarity with the coaches, the schemes and the program itself has made a difference.
“Everything we do is second nature to them now,” Parker said. “It helped that we had a lot of returning starters off of a nine-win team. That was also a major ingredient in our success.”
The foundation for the future is strong, too. The junior varsity was 8-0 this season. A lot of the offensive weapons will be back next year. Numbers are up in the feeder system.
Parker said he’s learned a lot about developing all of those things from some of his friends in the coaching community like Seiss and Andrean’s Chris Skinner.
“To be named in the same breath with (guys like Skinner and Seiss) is humbling because they’re obviously very successful but at the same time they’re just really cool dudes,” Parker said. “None of us at the high school level do this because of the money. You have to have a love and a passion for the game. There was a time in my life when I didn’t have football and it was kind of a void. A lot of good things have happened in my life because of the game of football.”