WHEATFIELD — Nathan Swafford is just in his fifth year of playing football, which makes what the Kankakee Valley senior does on the field that much more remarkable.
Swafford, at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, was the workhorse once again in KV’s 33-30 win on Friday over Highland, rushing for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been the bell cow all season for the Kougars (3-5, 1-3 Northwest Crossroads Conference).
“It feels amazing, it’s really a relief off the chest,” said Swafford, who was more ecstatic about KV snapping a 22-game losing streak in the NCC than his individual feat. “Being a team that came through and break that streak of being zero and how many losses in conference for four years is amazing.”
Swafford ran for a game-clinching first down on a 3-yard blast up the middle with less than 2 minutes remaining.
“It was heart and determination right there for the win,” he said. “We needed the first down for the win, the line did what they needed to do, got me a hole and that’s the ball game.”
Junior quarterback Eli Carden had no doubt Swafford would gain the yards needed.
“We trust that he’s going to make the best read, hit the right hole, the line is going to open up that hole and we’ll be fine,” Carden said.
Carden said it’s good to get Swafford the ball, and that he’s never seen anyone run harder.
“No way, Nathan is a stud for sure,” he said.
Swafford’s first touchdown gave KV a 17-2 lead early in the second quarter, and his second TD put KV ahead 33-23 in the fourth quarter.
The key to Swafford’s effectiveness is his strength, balance and getting his pads low.
“That’s just the mentality,” he said. “You’ve got to gain people’s respect when they can’t hit you that high, you’ve got to get low on them.”
Second-year Kougars coach James Broyles said what sets Swafford apart is immeasurable.
“I think it’s a little bit of everything, but you know what, I think it’s his heart,” he said. “It’s his determination. He knew what type of running back he wanted to be. He knew if he was going to be successful, what he was going to have to do.
“Yes, he’s got great strength, he’s got great balance, he’s a great athlete, but there’s a lot of determination and a lot of heart in that kid. He just doesn’t want to be stopped.”
KV ran the ball 53 times against Highland (3-4, 1-3) with Swafford getting 40 of those carries, so it was no surprise who was getting the ball. It made his output even more impressive.
“Absolutely,” Broyles said. “... When he can get to a second level, he’s a very dangerous back.”
Broyles said Swafford, who first played football in the eighth grade, is a great kid and determined to make things happen for himself.
“It’s his senior year, that’s how he’s playing,” Broyles said. “We see him out here on the field and the things he’s done this season, but it started in the spring and summer time. He does this in practice. … You tell kids, ‘If you do it in practice, you’re going to do it in the game,’ and that’s what he does.”