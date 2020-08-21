Swopes puts on a show against Hanover Central

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Tylee Swopes announced his arrival to Northwest Indiana in a big way on Friday night.

After waiting two years for a chance to become Portage’s signal caller, the junior delivered under the bright lights. Swopes ran for 131 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 61 yards as the Indians knocked off Hanover Central 42-40.

Swopes played a handful of snaps on varsity as a freshman and then emerged as one of Portage’s top receiving threats last year, but the idea was always that he would take over at quarterback once former starter Zach Warchus graduated.

“The best thing I saw was Tylee led his teammates tonight,” Portage coach Terry Chestovich said. “I’m happy for him. You never know how kids are going to respond. He played really well tonight.”

Swopes wasted little time making his presence felt as he ran for 8 yards on his first play from scrimmage and then dropped in a 40-yard completion to Colton Wilkie. Swopes capped off Portage’s opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. It wouldn’t be his last.

Swopes added long touchdown runs of 27 and 37 yards in the second quarter as Portage carried a 28-21 lead into the locker room. Swopes added a 16-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help hold off the upstart Wildcats.