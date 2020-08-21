Swopes puts on a show against Hanover Central

PORTAGE — Tylee Swopes announced his arrival to Northwest Indiana in a big way on Friday night.
After waiting two years for a chance to become Portage’s signal caller, the junior delivered under the bright lights. Swopes ran for 131 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 61 yards as the Indians knocked off Hanover Central 42-40.
Swopes played a handful of snaps on varsity as a freshman and then emerged as one of Portage’s top receiving threats last year, but the idea was always that he would take over at quarterback once former starter Zach Warchus graduated.
“The best thing I saw was Tylee led his teammates tonight,” Portage coach Terry Chestovich said. “I’m happy for him. You never know how kids are going to respond. He played really well tonight.”
Swopes wasted little time making his presence felt as he ran for 8 yards on his first play from scrimmage and then dropped in a 40-yard completion to Colton Wilkie. Swopes capped off Portage’s opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. It wouldn’t be his last.
Swopes added long touchdown runs of 27 and 37 yards in the second quarter as Portage carried a 28-21 lead into the locker room. Swopes added a 16-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help hold off the upstart Wildcats.
“The good thing about tonight was we were able to play a game,” Chestovich said. “Now we’ll go back and we’ll watch the film and we’ll continue to build on this.”
Swopes wasn’t the only star on Friday night as Hanover Central quarterback Blaze Cano shined against the biggest competition he’s ever faced. The Wildcats went 5-1 last season after Cano took over at starter and the junior proved he was up for the challenge of facing a Duneland Athletic Conference school on Friday.
Cano accounted for five total touchdowns, including three through the air and two on the ground. Cano threw for 227 yards and ran for another 53 while trying to lead a spirited comeback late in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats had multiple opportunities to tie the game late, but couldn’t overcome a pair of missed extra points and a failed two-point conversion.
“Our guys showed the ability to keep playing,” Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said. “We overcame some adversity, we overcame being down two scores and we overcame some penalties and dropped passes. We kept playing football.”
Portage’s Jermaine Mead Jr. ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns while Hanover Central receiver Gannon Howes had six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Friday’s game marked the first time in school history that Hanover Central went up against a 6A program. That game wasn’t originally on the schedule at the beginning of the season as Portage was set to open against Morton and Hanover Central was scheduled to play E.C. Central. When both teams suddenly had an opening for Week 1, the game came together quickly.
