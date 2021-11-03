Teammates' support helps Whiting's Julius Torres weather tough times

Whiting junior Julius Torres knows that many teams like to call themselves a family.

But when his mother was injured in a car crash in early September, Torres found out firsthand about the strength that a caring group of teammates and coaches can provide.

Even though he told coach Brett Jennings he was doing OK that week, and participated in practice, the normally energetic Torres was unusually quiet and filled with worry while his mother was recovering in the hospital.

“It was really hard hearing what went on during that week,” Torres said. “I was trying to clear my mind of it. So I’d go to practice every day. Every time during school, I would feel sad. But as soon as I got to football, I felt 10 times better. They were all there encouraging me, taking my mind off of it and I just felt so much better being around them.”

In a 35-7 win over Bishop Noll that Friday, his mother’s birthday, Torres rushed for 100 yards and made six tackles. In the weeks since, even as the Oilers (5-6) endured a five-game losing streak, he has been a playmaker on both sides of the ball.

Torres’ mother was in the stands when he scored the lone touchdown in a 6-0 sectional semifinal win over Boone Grove on Friday. Torres said she is doing much better and is walking normally again.