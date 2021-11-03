Teammates' support helps Whiting's Julius Torres weather tough times

Whiting junior Julius Torres knows that many teams like to call themselves a family.
But when his mother was injured in a car crash in early September, Torres found out firsthand about the strength that a caring group of teammates and coaches can provide.
Even though he told coach Brett Jennings he was doing OK that week, and participated in practice, the normally energetic Torres was unusually quiet and filled with worry while his mother was recovering in the hospital.
“It was really hard hearing what went on during that week,” Torres said. “I was trying to clear my mind of it. So I’d go to practice every day. Every time during school, I would feel sad. But as soon as I got to football, I felt 10 times better. They were all there encouraging me, taking my mind off of it and I just felt so much better being around them.”
In a 35-7 win over Bishop Noll that Friday, his mother’s birthday, Torres rushed for 100 yards and made six tackles. In the weeks since, even as the Oilers (5-6) endured a five-game losing streak, he has been a playmaker on both sides of the ball.
Torres’ mother was in the stands when he scored the lone touchdown in a 6-0 sectional semifinal win over Boone Grove on Friday. Torres said she is doing much better and is walking normally again.
Jennings isn’t surprised by Torres’ success, but he has been impressed by his versatility at linebacker, running back and as an option in the passing game.
“He does a phenomenal job of defending the inside run,” Jennings said. “Always physical, likes to hit and then offensively, he’s a big kid that really carries the ball. It’s gonna take a couple of guys to take him down, and he’s got good hands.”
Now, Whiting takes on Andrean (8-3) in the sectional championship at home at 7 p.m. Friday.
Torres knows most folks won’t give Whiting a chance of knocking off the 59ers.
But the Oilers are used to being overlooked, and they’re hungry to prove they can compete.
“There’s been a lot of ups and downs during the season, but I feel like now after these two playoff games, we can really go out there and do something,” Torres said. “At least put our name on the board and really show people who we are.”
Freshman phenom
As he has grown more comfortable in Hobart’s offense, freshman quarterback Noah Ehrlich is demonstrating significant potential.
Ehrlich has completed 114 of 170 passes for 1,744 yards, 16 touchdowns and just one interception.
“I think we’ve done a good job of bringing him along in the system and not throwing too much at him at one time,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “Kind of giving him the offense in digestible bites. Like, ‘Once we’re able to do these things, now we’re gonna start doing these (other) things.’”
Most of Ehrlich's completions are in the short passing game, but a 45-yard touchdown completion against Griffith in a Class 4A playoff opener on Oct. 22 shows his progression.
Then, in stormy conditions against EC Central on Friday, Erlich went 8 of 10 for 69 yards in a 61-0 shutout.
After outscoring their first two playoff opponents 133-10, the Brickies (8-3) are set to play at Lowell (8-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the sectional title game. If Ehrlich and Wheeler transfer Trey Gibson can keep the Brickies offense rolling, they could make another deep run this year.
City's Mr. Reliable
Michigan City’s offense hasn’t been kept under 39 points at any time in its five-game win streak.
The Wolves have plenty of playmakers, including senior tailback Raci'on Anderson, who rushed for more than 100 yards with 44-yard and 14-yard scores in a 42-0 win at South Bend Adams to open the playoffs.
“Obviously, our whole defense played well getting the shutout, that’s first and foremost,” Michigan City Phil Mason said. “Raci'on Anderson was definitely a workhorse for us, did a great job.”
Anderson doesn’t blow defenses away with pure speed, but has a shiftiness to him, and is tough to tackle.
“We didn’t know if he would really fit into this, almost like a bellcow role for us, but he really has and we’re really happy with him,” Mason said. “He’s not a burner, but he’s definitely a bruiser. He gets you those needed yards.”
Michigan City rolls into a sectional final at Mishawaka (8-2) on Friday night at 7 p.m. Testy weather could give Anderson a heightened role once again.
Haessly sets record
Junior running back Kyle Haessly had a night to remember Friday in a 41-0 shutout of Benton Central in the Class 3A sectional semifinals.
He set the program's single-game record for rushing yards with 260 along with three TDs.
“At the same time, he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark early in the game,” Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said. “That was the thing we wanted to do.”
Hanover Central (10-1) is putting together a historic season after last year’s playoff run came to a close against Calumet in the sectional finals. The Wildcats are only in their eighth season of varsity football since the program was revived, and Parker has now reached the sectional final for the second time in four years.
The Wildcats have another crack at a sectional championship at Knox (5-6) at 7 p.m. Friday.