TF North expects big things from 6-4 sophomore quarterback Naeim Evans

At 6 foot 4 and wearing a size 17 shoe, TF North quarterback Naeim Evans is hard to miss.

And the sophomore's profile only figures to grow as he moves into his second season as a varsity starter.

"He's talking more," North coach Tristan Stovall said of Evans. "He's more of a communicator now."

Evans is fresh off a strong showing at a camp put on by Throw It Deep Quarterback and Receiver Training Academy, where he was named MVP.

The Meteors will lean on the entire Evans family this fall. Jaden, a 6-foot, 240-pound senior who is Naeim's cousin, will help anchor the defensive line. And Noryle, a 6-2, 230-pound freshman who is Naeim's brother, is slotted to start on the varsity offensive line.

Here's a team-by-team look at other football programs in the Times coverage area:

Bowman

Coach: David Nelson, ninth season.

Last season: 2-7.

Top returning players: LB Damarion Campbell, C Jalen Finch, QB Derek Santiago.

What you should know