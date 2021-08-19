TF North expects big things from 6-4 sophomore quarterback Naeim Evans

At 6 foot 4 and wearing a size 17 shoe, TF North quarterback Naeim Evans is hard to miss.
And the sophomore's profile only figures to grow as he moves into his second season as a varsity starter.
"He's talking more," North coach Tristan Stovall said of Evans. "He's more of a communicator now."
Evans is fresh off a strong showing at a camp put on by Throw It Deep Quarterback and Receiver Training Academy, where he was named MVP.
The Meteors will lean on the entire Evans family this fall. Jaden, a 6-foot, 240-pound senior who is Naeim's cousin, will help anchor the defensive line. And Noryle, a 6-2, 230-pound freshman who is Naeim's brother, is slotted to start on the varsity offensive line.
Here's a team-by-team look at other football programs in the Times coverage area:
Bowman
Coach: David Nelson, ninth season.
Last season: 2-7.
Top returning players: LB Damarion Campbell, C Jalen Finch, QB Derek Santiago.
What you should know
With just three seniors on a roster of about 20, the Eagles are building toward the future. Middle linebacker Damarion Campbell is in his third year as a varsity starter as a junior, and Jalen Finch returns to anchor the offensive line
Coach David Nelson is expecting a breakout season for 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback Derek Santiago, who has grown 2-3 inches since last season.
"He's a dual threat," Nelson said. "I can do multiple things with him."
With West Side's stadium undergoing renovations, Bowman will play its home games at EC Central this fall.
Marian Catholic
Coach: Erick Middleton, fourth season.
Last season: 2-4 (2-0 CCL/ESCC Red).
Top returning players: RB Randall Nauden, QB Kyle Thomas, C Craig Morrison, WR Zion Horn, DE Leo Mendez, DE Demarcus Jackson, DT Correll Young, LB Dylan Ross, CB Isaiah Johnson, LB Wande Oluwibe.
What you should know
The Spartans graduated a Division I running back in Tajheem Lawson, who's now at Northern Illinois. But they have another good one in Randall Nauden, who played both varsity baseball and varsity football in the spring.
"He is someone who we want to continue to getting the ball to," coach Erick Middleton said. "He's a leader as a sophomore."
Junior quarterback Kyle Thomas is back after starting one game in the spring and seeing significant playing time. He's Marian's first true dual-threat quarterback since his brother Cam, a 2017 grad who went on to play at Illinois.
After winning two straight conference titles in the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference Red, the Spartans move up to the CCL/ESCC Purple this fall.
With 37 varsity players, staying healthy will be a top priority.
North Newton
Coach: Scott Rouch, fourth season.
Last season: 4-5 (4-0 Midwest).
Top returning players: OL/DL Matt Berry, OL/DL Ardyn Calinski, DL Anthony French.
What you should know
The Spartans are on a roll in the Midwest Conference, winning the past three league titles. Keeping that run going, finishing over .500 and winning a sectional all are on the wish list for this fall.
After graduating some talented players in the backfield, North Newton will build around its three returning starters on the offensive line: Matt Barry, Ardyn Calinski and Anthony French.
"I feel good about our skill players," coach Scott Rouch said. "We've got more of them across the board. We've got some good athletes, they're just young."
TF North
Coach: Tristan Stovall, fourth season.
Last season: 1-3 (0-3 South Suburban Blue).
Top returning players: QB Naeim Evans, DL Jaden Evans, C Gabriel Howard, LB/DE Kaleb Murray, LB Alexander Jackson.
What you should know
This was the shortest offseason in IHSA football history by a long shot, but TF North coach Tristan Stovall didn't want to waste it.
With just a few months between the end of the spring season and this fall's openers, the Meteors got busy in a hurry.
"We spent the entire summer predominantly in the weight room and also speed training," Stovall said. "I think we're a lot faster. Definitely bigger and stronger."
TF South
Coach: Bob Padjen, fifth season.
Last season: 4-2 (4-1 South Suburban Blue).
Top returning players: RB/LB Ernest Temple, WR/DB Ethan Pryor, WR Brandon Woods, WR Charles Miles, OL Isaiah Isom, OL Cortez Jones, LB Quendric Tientcheu, DL Toules Gosa-Polk, DL Ean Ovie, DB Evan Ovie.
What you should know
South graduated quarterback Isiah Lewis and running back Wilson Buckley, who moved on to Upper Iowa and Lake Forest, respectively.
But there is still plenty of talent at the offensive skill positions with veterans such as running back Ernest Temple and receivers Ethan Pryor, Brandon Woods and Charles Miles. Lake Central transfer Jacob Urdiales will take over at quarterback. There's also good experience on the line with Cortez Jones and Isaiah Isom (a state qualifier in the discus).
On defense, the line and secondary have some impact players back but coach Bob Padjen is still sorting out linebacker combinations.
The goals remain the same: compete for the South Suburban Blue title, qualify for the IHSA postseason and win at least one playoff game.
South has reached the playoffs seven of the past eight years they were held (COVID canceled them this spring), but is looking for its first postseason win since 2010.