TF North football coach Tristan Stovall out

CALUMET CITY — Two weeks before TF North opens its football season at home against Chicago Carver, the Meteors have a new head coach.

Jason Richardson, who had been an assistant, was promoted to interim head coach after Tristan Stovall resigned on Thursday.

Stovall was 9-22 over four years, including the pandemic-shortened and delayed spring 2021 season.

He said Friday he was called into a meeting on Thursday with principal Brian Rucinski and athletic director DeVale Stubbs. "They were claiming my staff and I were drinking out in the parking lot," Stovall said. "I told them that was not true."

Stovall said none of his assistants were drinking alcohol and that we was drinking O'Doul's, which is classified as a near-beer with 0.4% alcohol content (though it is considered non-alcoholic by federal and state regulations).

"I told them they were non-aloholic beers," Stovall said. "They said it's still alcohol."

TF North was 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the South Suburban Blue last season. The Meteors last made the IHSA playoffs in 2011 and last won a postseason game in 2002.

But Stovall said the future is bright.

"They're going to be good," Stovall said of the Meteors. "They're going to score some points."

This is the second head-coaching job for Richardson, who is entering his fourth season at TF North; his first time in charge was at Chicago Julian from 2011 to '14.

Elton Harris, who won 207 games and qualified 21 teams for the state playoffs in 25 seasons at Chicago Hubbard, will be North's offensive coordinator.

Richardson and Harris go way back to when Harris was Richardson's defensive backs coach for Chicago Robeson's Prep Bowl champs in 1990.

"Having him around as a big brother, father figure is going to help a lot," Richardson said.

Stovall said he wants to coach again.

"I'm going to take this year and just support (the Meteors) and look for a new opportunity next year," he said.

Stubbs declined comment on Friday, while Rucinski released an emailed statement.

After confirming Richardson's appointment, Rucinski said, "the Meteor football program will continue to move forward, with all scheduled practices, scrimmages, and games proceeding as scheduled.

"TF North will continue to support our players and coaches to our utmost ability and are determined to make this season an enjoyable and memorable experience for each member of the football program."