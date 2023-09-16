CALUMET CITY — "I've never been more proud to be from Calumet City, and to be an alum of TF North."

Those were the words of Meteors coach Anthony Pignatiello after a game filled with penalties, running, injuries and defensive stops. In the end it was TF North who prevailed over rivals TF South, 17-14, on Saturday afternoon.

For TF North, Tristan Jackson finished with 69 rushing yards and a score, while Dominic Gradford finished with 81 yards on the ground to go along with 68 yards in the air.

On the opening possession of the game, the Meteors used the running game to march down the field until Jackson found the end zone with 3:43 left in the quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Gradford — who plays kicker on top of his duties as quarterback and defensive back — laid down a perfectly executed onside kick to get TF North the ball back at the opposing 49-yard line.

"There's nobody better in the area," Pignatiello said of special teams coach Mike Anaclerio. "It's absolutely unbelievable what he does and the amount of time we stayed true to that. Wrapping the ball, but that's just coach, just an elite special teams guy."

"I'm just happy we got it back," Gradford said. "We got amazing coaches, especially our special teams coordinator. You gotta do (the onside kick)."

Gradford made the onside kick worth it, lobbing up a 34-yard pass to Terrion Long to make it 14-0 with 2 minutes left in the first quarter.

On top of Long's touchdown catch, he finished with 49 receiving yards and 39 rushing yards.

After exchanging stops, Seneca Smith put in a short score for the Red Wolves to cut the lead to eight after a two-point attempt failed with 3:25 left in the first half.

With less than three minutes to go in the fourth, the Meteors entered the red zone after a crucial 33-yard run from long from Long. It was the first time either team got inside the 20-yard line in the second half.

"(Long's) a kid who wasn't getting those opportunities early in the year and kind of waited patiently to get a job done," Pignatiello said, "and when his number was called, he was the guy on the spot to make every big play and he's the kinda guy who wants that."

After getting to third-and-1, a penalty pushed the Meteors back, forcing them to settle for a field goal to made it 17-6 with 2:26 left in the game.

A failed onside kick attempt gifted the Red Wolves the ball with good field position and quarterback Nick Ford wouldn't waste it. On just his second pass of the day, Ford connected with Christian Streeter for 50 yards to set up a first-and-goal.

Streeter found pay dirt on the ground and converted the two-point try to cut TF North's lead to just three points. Streeter finished with 62 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards.

It was as close as TF South would get. The Red Wolves failed to recover an onside kick attempt and the Meteors kneeled out the clock to take their first win in the rivalry since 2019.

"This is a big step going forward," Long said. "I feel like that's gonna carry us the rest of the season, and our season is gonna continue to be great."

"I was happy to bring back the trophy for the seniors that left," Gradford said. "That was my main my goal and I told them ever since we lost against them and I wasn't able to play with them, I was gonna get it back. Just to be able to do that, I'm happy."

"I want to thank the staff, the players, all the fans," Pignatiello said. "Our players are the heroes."