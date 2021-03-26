TF North's Malik Beasley glad to be back on field after 16 months

Playing a football game last week for the first time in more than 16 months was almost a bonus for TF North senior Malik Beasley.
He was just glad to be out of the house.
"It was very tough ... basically being cluttered in, trying to get normalized, used to the new life of coronavirus and having to be in the crib," Beasley said before practice this week.
"Coming out, it's just amazing, better than being in the house."
Beasley took advantage of the opportunity, running for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Meteors' 32-12 loss at Tinley Park.
Coach Tristan Stovall liked the versatility of his lead back.
"I was looking for him trying to get outside, but he was forcing his will (inside too)," Stovall said.
Beasley is playing not just for North, but for college recruiters. He has an offer from Division II Savannah State. But interest from several Ivy League schools dried up when that conference took the 2020-21 school year off and the NCAA gave all athletes an extra year of eligibility.
"It's kind of challenging due to the COVID," Beasley said of recruiting.
That's why he's open to do whatever he can to get some highlight film for recruiters, including playing defense and returning punts.
Stovall expects Beasley to find a college even with all the hurdles in place, both because of what he can do on the field and what he offers in intangibles.
"Leadership. Toughness," Stovall said. "His roots are in the city, the Roseland area. Having to take care of his brothers and sisters while mom worked, all those great things.
"You can't ask for anything better."
Beasley and the Meteors were headed for bye this week because original opponent Oak Forest remains sidelined by COVID-19 issues. But on Thursday afternoon, North was able to pick up a game against Hope Academy. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Altgeld Park on Chicago's West Side.
Playing for Justin
Marian Catholic continues to mourn the loss of senior Justin Young, a former Spartans football player who died in a traffic crash last week.
The school held a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night, and in last week's season-opening loss to Marian Central, star running back Tajheem Lawson switched numbers and wore No. 15 as a tribute to his friend.
"Obviously the kids were very emotional," Marian coach Erick Middleton said.
Lawson finished with 180 yards and a touchdown on 15 touches for the Spartans in the 27-14 defeat. But they weren't one-dimensional on offense as quarterback Ronald Thomas passed for 192 yards.
"Ron had some decent throws," Middleton said. "He had some good runs as well."
Next up is Crete-Monee, which is a neighborhood rivalry for Lawson and Middleton. Both live in University Park, which is part of the Crete-Monee school district.
Kickoff is set for noon at Marian. The game will be livestreamed here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc-x9gnxtcXCxrJCrwHtIPg.
No ordinary Joe
Senior wide receiver Joe Turner's role was limited last season for TF South, but it's pretty clear that won't be the case this spring.
Turner showed off his big-play capability in last week's 20-14 double-overtime win over Bremen, catching three passes for 61 yards. It came as no surprise to coach Bob Padjen or quarterback Isiah Lewis.
"We call him 'Turner the burner,'" Padjen said.
"Not a lot of DBs can guard him because he's so fast," Lewis said. "All I really have to do is look up and throw it to him. He's going to be right there for it."
TF South goes on the road Friday for a South Suburban Blue game at Tinley Park. Kickoff is 7 p.m., with a livestream available via Tinley's YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hkU4CI1tNQ.