TF North's Malik Beasley glad to be back on field after 16 months

Playing a football game last week for the first time in more than 16 months was almost a bonus for TF North senior Malik Beasley.

He was just glad to be out of the house.

"It was very tough ... basically being cluttered in, trying to get normalized, used to the new life of coronavirus and having to be in the crib," Beasley said before practice this week.

"Coming out, it's just amazing, better than being in the house."

Beasley took advantage of the opportunity, running for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Meteors' 32-12 loss at Tinley Park.

Coach Tristan Stovall liked the versatility of his lead back.

"I was looking for him trying to get outside, but he was forcing his will (inside too)," Stovall said.

Beasley is playing not just for North, but for college recruiters. He has an offer from Division II Savannah State. But interest from several Ivy League schools dried up when that conference took the 2020-21 school year off and the NCAA gave all athletes an extra year of eligibility.

"It's kind of challenging due to the COVID," Beasley said of recruiting.