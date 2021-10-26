TF South hits reset button, ready for IHSA football playoffs

LANSING — As a player, assistant and head coach, Bob Padjen has seen about everything for TF South football.
But Friday night brings what Padjen thinks will be a first for South: a matchup with Hoffman Estates in the first round of the IHSA Class 7A playoffs.
"We've never been up that way," Padjen said.
But South (6-3) is readying for the challenge of facing the Mid-Suburban West co-champ Hawks (7-2), who score and give up points in bunches. Hoffman Estates scores almost 37 points a game and allows more than 29 a game.
"They throw the ball all over the place (with their) spread offense," Padjen said.
Wide receiver/defensive back Jashawn Johnson "can fly," Padjen said, while junior quarterback Aidan Cyr has thrown for 2,365 yards and 28 touchdowns.
South has a few offensive stars of its own, including a 1,000-yard runner and a 1,000-yard passer. Ernest Temple has 149 carries for 1,160 yards and 14 TDs, while fellow senior Jacob Urdiales is 80 of 121 passing for 1,037 yards and 17 TDs. Ethan Pryor, Willie Roberts, Charles Miles, Brandon Woods and Temple all have been productive as Urdiales has spread the wealth among his receivers.
So the makings are there for a high-scoring game.
"It could be a track meet," Padjen said. "That's where we want to slow them down. ... Our m.o., we've got to keep the ball away, control the ball."
Both teams will be trying to bounce back after frustrating finishes to the regular season. Hoffman Estates, with a chance to win conference outright, had a seven-game winning streak snapped with a 43-13 loss to Palatine last Friday.
South has lost two straight after a six-game win streak, falling 42-7 to unbeaten South Suburban Blue champ Lemont in Week 8 and 26-23 to Hillcrest last Friday.
Temple and Urdiales are just looking forward to experiencing something they missed last school year. Temple and every other player in Illinois didn't have a postseason after an abbreviated spring campaign, while Urdiales was a JV player at Lake Central last fall and didn't get any varsity snaps.
"A regular-season game, a lot of people (are) there," said Temple, who was up on the varsity as a sophomore when South played Yorkville in the 2019 postseason. "But when it's a playoff game, it's just a different atmosphere."
Temple said his teammates want to cement their legacy. South is in the playoffs for the 20th time in 23 seasons but is 0-8 since its last postseason win in 2010.
"We're trying to prove to people that TF South produces really good football teams and they're here to stay."
Urdiales said he's been waiting to line up in the playoffs "since I started playing football.
"This is an opportunity to prove ourselves. I wish I would have got my shot last year, junior year. But I couldn't get that at Lake Central so now is my shot. ... I gotta make something happen."