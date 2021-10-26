TF South hits reset button, ready for IHSA football playoffs

LANSING — As a player, assistant and head coach, Bob Padjen has seen about everything for TF South football.

But Friday night brings what Padjen thinks will be a first for South: a matchup with Hoffman Estates in the first round of the IHSA Class 7A playoffs.

"We've never been up that way," Padjen said.

But South (6-3) is readying for the challenge of facing the Mid-Suburban West co-champ Hawks (7-2), who score and give up points in bunches. Hoffman Estates scores almost 37 points a game and allows more than 29 a game.

"They throw the ball all over the place (with their) spread offense," Padjen said.

Wide receiver/defensive back Jashawn Johnson "can fly," Padjen said, while junior quarterback Aidan Cyr has thrown for 2,365 yards and 28 touchdowns.

South has a few offensive stars of its own, including a 1,000-yard runner and a 1,000-yard passer. Ernest Temple has 149 carries for 1,160 yards and 14 TDs, while fellow senior Jacob Urdiales is 80 of 121 passing for 1,037 yards and 17 TDs. Ethan Pryor, Willie Roberts, Charles Miles, Brandon Woods and Temple all have been productive as Urdiales has spread the wealth among his receivers.

So the makings are there for a high-scoring game.