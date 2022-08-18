TF South's Jason Jones makes big impression on foes

LANSING — At 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, Jason Jones isn't the biggest guy you'll see on the football field.

But that doesn't mean the TF South senior can't make an outsized impression. So it was at one of the seven-on-seven competitions the Red Wolves attended this summer.

TF South matched up against defending Class 8A state champ Lockport at Richards and Jones was "just phenomenal," according to Red Wolves coach Bob Padjen.

"Their coaches were very positive (about him) and talked to one of our people in the building (who) asked them, 'Hey, who did well for South?'" Padjen said. "He said, 'Well, you had a little DB' and that was Jason."

That was a confidence booster and capped a productive offseason for Jones. He's expected to play a big role on defense for the Red Wolves after seeing action at cornerback and weak safety as a junior.

"It went amazing," Jones said of the summer. "I feel I got my name out there, got some exposure and I feel like a lot of colleges should be coming up here to watch us play and watch me grow as a player."

Padjen does expect Jones to be one of the current Red Wolves who will be continuing their career at the next level in 2023.

"He's already visited a few Division III, Division II types," Pajden said of Jones, whose 3.0 grade-point average should help his recruiting. "With his speed and his knack for the ball, he'll be able to play someplace."

Jones feels like he's had to play catch-up throughout his football career.

"I started really late," he said, "like in fifth grade. ... I was behind the wheel already because (other) kids already started when they (were) like 6, 5 (years old).

"It was difficult, but I found my footing and I found out I'm loving the sport."

Besides playing defensive back, Jones has lined up at receiver, an experiment that he freely admits didn't work out.

"Coaches found out I didn't have (any) hands," he said with a smile.

That's not entirely true, though, as Padjen noted Jones' nose for the football.

"I like making plays," Jones said. "I like getting a pick-six. I mean, I love hitting too, but a pick-six is definitely No. 1 on my list."

Jones credits 2021 TF South grad Syrr Harrington, who moved on to Rockford University, for mentoring him. Now, Jones will be taking on that role to some younger players and he likes what he sees so far on his side of the ball.

"We've definitely got some young guys ready to show out, ready to show their talents," Jones said. "Our secondary, I feel like we're going to be one of the best in the conference."

No argument there based on what those Lockport coaches saw at the seven-on-seven — especially from Jones.