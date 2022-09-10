TF South's two-quarterback system pays off in rivalry win

LANSING — It turns out that TF South has more depth at quarterback than expected, even after graduating 1,000-yard passer Jacob Urdiales following last season.

Nathan Lewis won the competition to replace Urdiales, but broke his collarbone in the opener against Shepard and is out for the season. That prompted Red Wolves coaches to go to a platoon at the position with Dion Hayes and Christian Streeter.

That plan proved effective Saturday afternoon when TF South and TF North returned to the field to complete their rivalry game, with the Red Wolves pulling away from a 6-0 halftime lead to win 27-12.

The game was suspended and Padjen Field was cleared just before the start of the third quarter on Friday night when Lansing police learned of a "threat of violence," according to Chief Al Phillips.

When action resumed on Saturday, the atmosphere was more akin to a freshman game on a back field than one of the south suburbs' most enduring rivalries. There were no cheerleaders, no band, no concessions and — with attendance limited to parents — fewer than 60 fans.

But Streeter and Hayes supplied the energy for South (1-2, 1-0 South Suburban Blue). Streeter, a sophomore, ran seven times for 89 yards — including bursts of 30 and 44 yards — and a TD on Saturday. He finished the game with nine rushes for 97 yards.

Hayes, a junior, threw a 37-yard TD pass to Brandon Woods.

Streeter, who also saw action as a wildcat quarterback last season, is comfortable sharing time with Hayes. "We're both athletic," Streeter said. "When I touch the ball, I've got to do what I've got to do to score."

"We're going to stick with (using both) Christian and Dion," TF South coach Bob Padjen said. "They each give us a little bit different look. Christian gives us the speed look and Dion able to throw a little more but (is) still fast."

Padjen expects both quarterbacks to improve with more reps.

"It's baby steps," he said. "(Saturday) we knew we'd have the deep pass available and we set them up for that, and Dion executed it."

The result was a third straight win in the series — boosting South's record to 45-21 vs. North all-time — and continued possession of the traveling trophy.

"Been around for a lot of them," said Padjen, a TF South alum who was a longtime assistant on his brother Tom's staff before taking over as head coach. "It's always good. The kids like having the trophy in the trophy case."

TF North (1-2, 0-1) scored on Terrion Long's 5-yard run — set up by his own 80-yard kickoff return — and on Dominic Gradford's 32-yard pass to Long.

"It was a game of adjustments," said Meteors interim coach Jason Richardson, who is expecting reinforcements next week as players get healthy. "The adjustments they made (were) better. ... We just didn't have the bodies."