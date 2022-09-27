The takeaway from Chesterton's latest win: Keegan Wrigley can play

CHESTERTON — It was a feeling that’s incomparable.

Less than three minutes into the game, Chesterton outside linebacker Keegan Wrigley scored his first varsity touchdown of his career Friday night against Portage. In Portage’s third offensive snap of the game and freshman Kodie Young’s first pass of the game, Wrigley read the play perfectly.

The senior blitzed the gap and took the ball from mid-air at the 20-yard line to the end zone in quick fashion.

As Wrigley crossed the goal line and ignited the crowd with the first score of the game, he couldn’t have asked for a better start to his final homecoming game. He snagged another interception late in the second quarter, giving him two takeaways on the evening, on one of his most memorable nights wearing a Trojan jersey.

“Such a great feeling, knowing that it's homecoming and all my friends are in the stadium watching,” Wrigley said. “Then I score my first-ever varsity touchdown, it’s just such a great feeling. There’s nothing like it and it’s just the best feeling in the world, especially when you realize that’s how the homecoming game opened up.”

Chesterton expanded its lead to a 20-0 at the end of the first quarter and 27-7 en route to a 41-7 win. Trojans coach Mark Peterson said Wrigley's TD was a turning point.

“The pick-six was obviously huge, it shifted all the momentum,” Peterson said. “When you’re able to get an early lead like that, you’re able to establish some of the running game and that allowed us to mix in some passing as well and keep their defense on their heels.”

After a home-opening win to start the season against Hobart, Chesterton was riding a four-game losing streak into Friday night. After four tough losses, three of which were decided by six points or less, the Trojans wanted to make a statement on homecoming night.

Wrigley said the team practiced and prepared hard all week, looking to end the losing skid. In his 10-year tenure coaching Chesterton, Peterson likes to put his best and most athletic players on defense and he said players like Connor Katsafaros, Zach Coursel and Wrigley have led the way all season, that’s resulted in great defensive outings in every game.

“Schematically we want to bring some pressure and play aggressive,” Peterson said. “Our coaches do a great job of putting us in the right situations to blitz and in this game, with a young guy at the quarterback position for their team, we wanted to bring some pressure consistently.

"Keegan did a really nice job with the first pick, getting everything started for us. He’s just an athletic kid that get himself into the passing lanes and execute.”

Both Peterson and Wrigley are optimistic about the remainder of the season. The Trojans have road games at Lake Central and Crown Point before finishing the regular season at home vs. Merrillville.

“We’re hoping that it's up from here, since these next three games are not easy,” Wrigley said. “We can’t look past anyone and we have to come into practice and work even harder than we have any of these past few weeks. We just have to continue to give a maximum effort every single possession.”