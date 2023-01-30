The Times 2022 Coach of the Year: Bill Marshall is a testament to trust

VALPARAISO — Sometimes, second choices have a funny way of working themselves out.

Bill Marshall’s No. 1 choice coming out of Warwick Valley High School in New York in 2001 was Lehigh University. Then, the team’s recruiting coordinator called him one day to tell him they were no longer interested.

Instead, Marshall turned to his second choice, Valparaiso University. Marshall would spend all four of his collegiate seasons with the brown and gold, earning a First Team All-Pioneer Football League nod in his senior season.

In the offseason before the 2018 football season, Valparaiso High School tabbed Steven Mueller as its next head coach. Mueller resigned within a month.

The Vikings then pivoted, hiring their long-time assistant coach and recent interim head coach in Marshall. Again, a second choice.

Both moves have worked out pretty well for Marshall, who is now the Times 2022 Coach of the Year.

“This is for our town. ... This is for the north.”

Bill Marshall’s proclamation after his Vikings won the Class 5A state title this year reverberated across not just Valparaiso, but the entirety of northern Indiana’s football landscape.

But Marshall’s adoption of that community — and in turn, the community’s adoption of him — wasn’t one of birthright, but rather one forged through a trust that things would work themselves out.

“VU was a great academic school, they had a lot of success in the early 2000s,” Marshall said. “So it was a very easy decision for me. Even though I was turned down by my No. 1, Valpo was a great No. 2.”

Marshall seemingly couldn’t have gotten more out of his time with the Crusaders. Not only was he named a First Team All-PFL team member his senior season, but he was a second-teamer his junior season along with winning the league championship that year.

Marshall, an elementary education major, did his student teaching in Merrillville. The first-year teacher in the classroom next door to his, Alaina, would later become his wife.

After one season as a graduate assistant with the Crusaders, Marshall joined the coaching staff at Valparaiso High School.

He was an assistant for the Vikings for 12 seasons. When Dave Coyle stepped down before Valparaiso’s playoff opener in 2017, it was Marshall who was given the interim tag for the sectional game against Penn.

“Being asked to coach my first head coaching position ever against Penn in the sectionals, our focus wasn’t all on just winning that game,” Marshall said. “It was more on, if this is our last game for this senior group who had a great run and then all of a sudden, you know, a monkey wrench was thrown into it.

“We want to go ahead and put these kids not only in the best position to be successful, but we want them to have a great experience, especially coming off of everything that had happened the two weeks prior.”

After the season, the Vikings opted to go in a different direction hiring Steven Mueller to fill the vacant position. The move didn’t work out, and Mueller ended up resigning 18 days later. Marshall was there through it all.

“We kept the staff intact, even after the coach that they had appointed left,” Marshall said. “The kids saw that as, ‘They’re not going to turn their backs on us.’ And I think that created and forged that relationship.”

Marshall’s tumultuous first few months on the job — and off the job — are emblematic of the tenants he’s built his program on in the five seasons since.

“We had a couple of pillars,” Marshall said of when he took over, “and the first one was relationships. We needed to, not rebuild, but continue to build trust.”

For Marshall, that meant not just trust between his staff and his players but also trust with the community. If you need to know how that building of trust has gone in the five years since, look no further than this past fall.

When the Vikings’ buses arrived back in Valparaiso the Sunday following the state final win, they were met by hundreds of community members in Central Park Plaza. Marshall received emails and texts from alumni telling him not only how much the state title meant, but also how much the past five years has meant to them

This kind of reaction isn’t a byproduct of on-field success, Marshall wouldn’t want it that way. He and the team have made a concerted effort to build that trust and relationship. They’ve participated in food collections and school supply collections, worked with Home Team Valpo, collected donations for Karen’s Place and Opportunity Enterprises, cleared hiking trails and cleaned up driving ranges.

All of it, for Marshall, is an effort to build that relationship with the community. Not so his football team can play in front of more fans on Friday nights, but to strengthen the community that’s given him so much — even if he has some second choices to thank along the way.

