The Times 2022 Defensive Player of the Year: Drayk Bowen made his mark on Andrean

Drayk Bowen’s time at Andrean was marked by about as decorated a career as a high school athlete could ask for. He’s left an almost immeasurable impact on Region football, but it was the legacy he left at Andrean that means more.

Bowen’s resume includes two state titles — one in football and one in baseball — two Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year awards, the Region’s first Mr. Football award, the Butkus Award for the nation’s top linebacker, the All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year award and now the Times 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.

“Yeah, it would be fun to be a normal kid,” a then-sophomore Bowen told The Times in 2021. “But, I don’t want to be that normal kid. Nothing is wrong with that, but I just want to chase my dreams.”

Bowen is a special talent. The four-star linebacker graduated early and is enrolled at Notre Dame to play both football and baseball for the Fighting Irish, but it was how he elevated the 59ers that will earn him a spot among Andrean’s greatest.

“You know what he’s done for this program,” coach Chris Skinner said following this season’s state final, “what he’s given to this program.”

What he gave wasn’t just on-field production — though he did deliver plenty of that. It was his willingness to out-work and out-tough just about everybody else.

You don’t win two state titles and appear in three across two sports by accident. Sure, Bowen possessed elite natural athletic talent. He measured in at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, after all. But Bowen never became complacent. He could have easily rested on the laurels of his junior season and the accolades it brought. He could have felt secure once committed to Notre Dame. He could have been happy with state championships in both football and baseball already under his belt coming into his senior year.

When his team was losing to Mater Dei in the state championship this season and he was nursing an ankle sprain he suffered in the first quarter, it would have been easy for Bowen to call it a game. He didn’t.

“Drayk is obviously a warrior,” Skinner said after the game.

“I was good enough to play the entire game,” Bowen said after. “So we taped it up, and I was good.”

The Region has its fair share of elite football talents. Heck, Andrean has had plenty of highly rated prospects come through its ranks. But only one player can ever earn the distinction of being the first Mr. Football award winner from Northwest Indiana, and that’s a testament not just to Bowen’s skill but also his character.

“It’s great when your best player is also your best leader,” Skinner said after Mr. Football was announced. “He had the highest GPA of any senior on our team.

“All of those things bleed into the other individuals on the team.”

Greatness isn’t an accident, and Drayk Bowen is proof of that.