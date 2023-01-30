The Times 2022 Offensive Player of the Year: There's no more doubting JJ Johnson

CROWN POINT — When Craig Buzea took over at Crown Point before the 2021 season, he noticed a pretty glaring roadblock to installing his offense.

“When we first came in,” Buzea said, “the cupboard was bare in regards to quarterbacks.”

His answer in Year 1? Then-junior JJ Johnson, a raw QB talent who’d spent his sophomore season playing wide receiver to fill a need at the varsity level. Two years later, Johnson is the Times 2022 Offensive Player of the Year.

“I always knew I was going to play quarterback,” Johnson said.

He’d floated the idea of switching positions as a freshman but coaches wanted him to quarterback the freshman team. Then, in his sophomore year he leaped at a chance to play wide receiver in order to get some playing time. He was unsure how a new coach would impact his long-term plans of playing QB. Buzea trusted Johnson.

The start of his Bulldog career under center didn’t go according to plan. Crown Point opened the season with a win over Lowell but followed it up with a 21-7 loss to Andrean and a 50-13 blowout at the hands of Merrillville to drop to 1-2.

Buzea’s offense is a quarterback-driven system that relies on his signal caller to orchestrate things from the line of scrimmage, leaning heavily on run-pass options, or RPOs.

“We were very, very generic our first year in regards to our offense,” Buzea said. “It was just a microcosm of what we can do offensively.”

In the new scheme, Johnson showed flashes of his ability. The Bulldogs won four of their next five games after the rocky start. Johnson finished the season with 929 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns along with 559 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.

“I had a good feeling going into the next season we were going to be able to do some stuff,” Johnson said.

He was right.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Crown Point bullied opponents with its large offensive line and two-headed rushing attack of Johnson and running back Eli Tiawhan.

At the end of a back-and-forth battle with then-Class 5A No. 1 Merrillville to improve to 3-0, Tiawhan went down with an injury. Losing their workhorse back meant the Bulldogs offense needed to adjust. To start the season, Johnson and Tiawhan shared carries about evenly; after the star rusher went down, a lion’s share of the carries was Johnson’s.

Buzea feared the increased usage might let Region defenses key in on Johnson.

He was proved partially correct. Defenses certainly paid more attention to Johnson, but Buzea didn’t have any need to fear. It didn’t slow the senior signal caller down.

Johnson finished the season with 2,713 yards of offense and 44 total touchdowns. He’d thrown for 1,505 yards through the air and ran for 1,208 on the ground. And maybe most important of all, Crown Point finished the regular season a perfect 9-0, clinching its first Duneland Athletic Conference crown since 2006.

“To say that I thought we would come in Year 2 and he would have the year he had. That we’d run the table undefeated throughout, do all that type of stuff — score 40 points a game. I guess that was pie in the sky type stuff,” Buzea said. “I knew we’d be better, right? But that was almost a superhuman effort on his part to be able to do that.”

A number of things stand out to Buzea as to why Johnson was able to dominate northern Indiana’s premier football conference to the degree he did in 2022.

Most of all was his competitiveness.

In 2021, Buzea saw Johnson’s competitive edge. It was something that drew the longtime coach to Johnson in the first place. The problem was Johnson’s competitiveness left him susceptible to being emotionally “up and down” as Buzea described. He let big plays get him too high and poor plays get him too low. That translated to the Bulldogs struggling to dig their way out of tough starts.

In 2022, things couldn’t have been more different. In Crown Point’s sectional opener on the road at Portage, the Bulldogs found themselves on the receiving end of a 20-play, 10-plus minute drive to start the game. At halftime, Portage still led 14-6. Johnson didn’t panic. Crown Point outscored Portage 38-0 after the half to easily advance to the sectional final.

Johnson didn’t get up in front of the team at the half to deliver some movie-esque speech — in fact Buzea only remembers Johnson addressing the team like that once during the 2021 season. Instead Johnson led by example, keeping a calm demeanor that Buzea credits with helping his team find its groove.

Buzea and Johnson have a special relationship. It wasn’t without its hiccups. Buzea didn’t shy away from letting his quarterback know when he had messed up, but Johnson was also equally adept at communicating to his coach if he’d missed something.

“I just respect the heck out of him and what he was able to do and where he was to take that program,” Buzea said “I think that relationship between quarterback and coach is monumental in regards when you’re trying to build something like this. And I thank him for that because he was awesome to coach.”

At 5-foot-10, many questioned if Johnson could succeed playing in the Duneland in 6A. Even more questioned if he had the arm talent to be a true dual-threat quarterback. He proved those detractors wrong, thanks in part to his toughness.

Johnson didn’t play like his size. He instead initiated contact, fighting for extra yards and running through defenders into the end zone. Buzea counted just three plays in his two years as a starter that his supposed-undersized quarterback came out of the game. And that’s despite carrying the ball close to 200 times in 2022 and being a “punching bag” to opposing defensive lines in 2021 as Buzea described it.

“I grew up the youngest of eight,” Johnson said. “I had three older brothers, so I was kind of ragged on growing up. So toughness for me wasn’t ever really a problem, it was just kind of something that was instilled in me as a kid.

“And being smaller out there, you’ve got something to prove. If you get hit, you have to get up or people are always going to say he’s too small, he’s too this, he’s too that.”

As Johnson graduates this spring, he leaves Crown Point football in a very different place than when he got there. Not only because the Bulldogs are quickly updating their athletics facilities, something Johnson likes to joke waited until he left, but also because he helped turn a Crown Point team mired in mediocrity into a team that’s expectation is now championships.

“He’s taken guys to another level,” Buzea said. “To me, that’s what a Most Valuable Player does or a Player of the Year does. He takes all the guys around him and makes them better by what he does. And I think that’s what he did.”

