First team
Offense
QB Chris Mullen, So., Chesterton
Stats: 151-284, 2,477 yards, 26 TDs, 8 INTs.
Chesterton’s offense ran through Mullen, who showed refined pocket presence and accuracy for a sophomore.
RB Tommy Burbee, Jr., Valparaiso
Stats: 239 carries, 1,761 yards, 23 TDs.
Burbee ran over and past would-be tacklers in his first year on varsity.
RB Ryan Walsh, Jr., Andrean
Stats: 278 carries, 2,251 yards, 27 TDs; 64 tackles, 16 for loss.
It’s rare to see two-way production like Walsh’s, especially as a junior.
WR Jeremiah Howard, Sr., Merrillville
Stats: 54 receptions, 987 yards, 8 TDs.
Howard’s athleticism and ball skills made him the Region’s most feared receiver.
WR Jake Warren, Sr., Chesterton
Stats: 39 rec, 728 yards, 9 TDs
A big-time red zone target and deep threat, Warren stretched defenses all season.
OL Martes Lewis, Sr., Merrillville
The Minnesota commit pulverized opponents at the point of attack.
OL John Hofer, Jr., Valparaiso
Hofer is drawing interest from Big Ten schools entering his senior year.
OL Ben Scott, Sr., Valparaiso
Scott helped anchor Valparaiso’s line from his left tackle spot and was named All-DAC.
OL Adam Warren, Sr., Andrean
A three-year starter and Class 2A All-State honoree, Warren has been a mainstay for the 59ers’ program.
OL Jaqai Gray, Sr., Merrillville
Gray might be undersized at just 5-foot-9, but he was among the Region’s most consistent linemen at center.
TE Zachary Vode, Jr., Hobart
Stats: 39 rec, 737 yards, 4 TDs.
Vode’s receiving stats measure up with those of the best Region wideouts.
All-purpose: Brae'ton Vann, Sr., Boone Grove
Stats: 156 carries, 1,455 yards, 22 TD; 21 rec, 396 yards, 5 TDs; 5 return TDs.
As dangerous as Vann was out of the backfield, he did some of his best work in the return game.
Defense
DL Cooper Jones, Jr., Valparaiso
Stats: 56 tackles, 5 for loss, 6 sacks, 2 blocked kicks.
Jones had solid stats despite constantly fighting through double-teams.
DL Nick Price, Sr., Merrillville
Stats: 62 tackles, 10 for loss, 7.5 sacks, 30 pressures.
Price was a bit undersized on the defensive line but made countless plays.
DL Bobby Babcock, Jr., Hobart
Stats: 58 tackles, 22.5 for loss.
Babock had 3 1/2 tackles for loss in Hobart’s sectional showdown against Morton.
DL Dylan Dingman, Jr., Valparaiso
Stats: 63 tackles, 4 for loss, 13 sacks.
Dingman’s presence meant offenses had to think twice about throwing multiple blockers at Jones.
LB Khris Walton, Sr., Merrillville
Stats: 94 tackles, 20 for loss, 11.5 sacks, 39 pressures.
The DAC’s Defensive Player of the Year wreaked constant havoc.
LB Nate Ware, Sr., Michigan City
Stats: 102 tackles.
Ware was one of City’s top defensive play-makers.
LB Reilly Granger, Jr., Crown Point
Stats: 109 tackles, 8 for loss.
Granger led one of the Region’s top defenses.
DB Isaac Hegwood, Sr., Portage
Stats: 126 tackles, 9.5 for loss.
Hegwood made a ton of plays in run support for a defensive back.
DB Matthew Benton, Sr., Hobart
Stats: 12 INT, 3 defensive TDs.
12 picks in 14 games? Not bad for one of the Region's top defensive playmakers.
DB Kyle McWhirter, Sr., Chesterton
Stats: 72 tackles
McWhirter was rock-solid for one of the Region’s top defenses.
DB Josh Fedorchak, Sr., Valparaiso
Stats: 38 tackles, 6 INTs.
A playmaker in Valparaiso’s secondary, Fedorchak took advantage of pressure from Valpo’s front seven.
K JJ Wadas, Sr., Andrean
Stats: 7 of 8 FGs, long 46, 42 of 51 XPs.
Wadas took pressure off Andrean’s offense with his range.
P Mason Maple, Sr., Valparaiso
Stats: 40.0 average, 10 inside 20-yard line.
A starting linebacker as well, Maple provided value in multiple phases of the game.
Second team
Offense
QB Peter Roridguez, Sr., Merrillville
Stats: 153 carries 1,105 yards, 19 TD; 31-60, 356 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs.
Rodriguez was always a threat to bust a long run.
RB DJ Lipke, Sr., Hobart
Stats: 249 carries, 1,550 yards, 27 TDs.
Lipke posted huge games against Morton, Lowell and New Prairie in the postseason.
RB Jonathon Flemings, Jr., Michigan City
Stats: 137 carries, 894 yards, 10 TDs.
The bruising back made the most of his comparatively low carry total.
WR Luke Patterson, Sr., Valparaiso
Stats: 42 rec, 685 yards, 6 TDs.
Patterson went for over 100 yards in the Class 5A state final to cap his career.
WR Marcus Hardy, Jr., Morton
Stats: 24 rec, 703 yards, 14 TDs.
Hardy’s 6-foot-3 frame and breakaway speed made him hard to stop.
OL Trevor Matovina, Sr., Lowell
Matovina excelled on both lines and was named All-State in Class 4A.
OL Phyllip Gunn, Jr., Morton
The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder is one of the Region’s most talented returning linemen.
OL Trevor Underdahl, Sr., Hobart
This 6-foot-6 left tackle protected Riley Johnston’s blindside as Hobart nearly advanced to state.
OL Sean Underdahl, Sr., Hobart
A right tackle, Sean Underdahl helped pave the way for Lipke’s huge season.
OL Chandler Murray, Sr., Boone Grove
Murray was one of Boone’s top players on both lines.
TE Ben Uran, Sr., Crown Point
Stats: 33 receptions, 415 yards, 2 TDs.
Uran was excellent both as a blocker and receiving threat.
All-purpose: David O’Toole, Sr., Crown Point
Stats: 40 rec, 509 yards, 2 TDs; 16 carries, 112 yards, 1 TD.
One of the DAC’s top receivers, O’Toole also featured in CP’s run game.
Defense
DL Jackson Fleming, Jr., Chesterton
Stats: 9 sacks, 6 tackles for loss.
Fleming gave the Trojans one of the Region’s top pass rushers.
DL Ernest Frierson, Sr., Michigan City
Stats: 50 tackles.
Blocking the Wolves’ big man in the middle was a tough ask for opponents.
DL Kenneth Grant, So. Merrillville
Stats: 7 tackles for loss.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 350 pounds, Grant blew up plenty of run plays this year.
LB Sam Carpenter, Sr., Valparaiso
Stats: 61 tackles.
Carpenter led Valpo with 10 tackles in the state final.
LB Devin Sanders, Jr., Merrillville
Stats: 57 tackles, 9 for loss.
Sanders helped lead a loaded Merrillville defense.
LB Fortune Woods, Sr., Clark
Stats: 81 tackles, 5 sacks; 29 carries, 408 yards, 8 TDs; 10 rec, 251 yards, 3 TDs.
Woods did everything for the Pioneers and is committed to Bowling Green State.
LB Andrew Eriks, Sr., Boone Grove
Stats: 183 tackles, 29.0 for loss.
Eriks put up eye-popping stats for the Greater South Shore Conference champion Wolves.
DB JoJo Johnson, Jr., Morton
Stats: 6 INTs; 43 carries, 423 yards, 9 TDs; 19 rec, 286 yards, 2 TDs.
Johnson holds multiple FBS offers and is one of the Region’s most explosive athletes.
DB Noah Hollendonner, Sr., Crown Point
Stats: 60 tackles, 6 for loss, 3 INTs.
Hollendonner was one of the most physical defensive backs in the Region and also had 19 pass breakups.
DB Xzavier Shell, Sr., Merrillville
Stats: 32 tackles, 14 pass breakups, 1 INT.
Shell was a tough player to beat in Merrillville’s secondary.
DB Ben Slatcoff, Sr., Chesterton
Stats: 55 tackles, 7 INTs; 36 rec, 661 yards 7 TDs.
Slatcoff displayed great ball skills and body control both on offense and defense.
Honorable mention
QB CJ Opperman, Sr., Valparaiso; QB Jake Mayersky, Sr., Boone Grove; QB George Johnson, Sr., Bowman; QB Mark Flores, Jr., Calumet; RB Sir Felix Garcia, Sr., Lake Central; RB Michael Perkins, Sr., EC Central; RB CJ Cooper, Jr., Calumet; RB Jeremiah Walker, Sr., River Forest; RB Trey Gibson, Fr., Wheeler; RB Tajheem Lawson, Jr., Marian Catholic; WR Tysen Cazy, Sr., Crown Point; WR Kaydarious Jones, Sr., Michigan City; WR Zach Christy, Sr., South Central; AP Bryce Pickering, Sr., Chesterton; AP Antonio Osorio, Sr., Valparaiso; AP Adam Graham, Jr., Hanover Central; DL Jacob Hruska, Sr., Valparaiso; DL Dierre Kelly, Jr., Morton; DL Jeremiah Barry, Jr., Calumet; DL James Kelly, Jr., Hanover Central; LB Noah Beller, Sr., Valparaiso; LB Adam Nieman, Sr., Andrean; LB Jaden Browder, Jr., LaPorte; LB Tyler Feddeler, Jr., Kankakee Valley; LB Mel Hay, So., Lake Central; LB Cody Stanley, Sr., Andrean; LB Robert Jefferson, Sr., Michigan City; LB Zach Purnell, Sr., LaPorte; LB Michael Smith, Sr., TF South; DB A'veyawn Madry, Sr., Merrillville; DB Reec Ison, Jr., Lowell; DB Caleb Griffin, Sr., Lake Central; DB David Dravet, Sr., Andrean; DB Blake Lemmon, Jr., Valparaiso; DB Devin James, So., Morton; DB John Alessia III, Sr., Lowell; DB Semaj Brown, Sr., TF North.
-- Times Sports Editor Mike Clark contributed to the report