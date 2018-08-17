The party is about to begin!
The 2019 Indiana high school football regular season kicks off Friday and to mark the occasion The Times is announcing its All-Area Preseason Team.
As part of the celebration, each member of the team was invited to The Times' office for a photo booth-inspired photo shoot. The athletes had their pick of props and the chance to have fun with their teammates.
Read on to learn a little bit about the Region's best football players — and see their personality in four-image photo strips.
Blake Jansky
DL, Lowell, Sr.
2017 stats: 83 tackles, 56 solo tackles, 6.9 tackles per game, 21.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks
In his own words
Pump-up song: I love "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC. The guitars and drums in that song give me the chills. I've been listening to them since my Pop Warner days. I always crank it up in the locker room. They are so intense. They are the best.
I drop everything when I see this movie on TV: "Saving Private Ryan" is one of my favorites. It is brutal at the beginning, but in the end it's about putting someone other than yourself at the top. It's kind of like football. We all want to quit and go home at times. But we don't. We stay there for the guy standing next to us.
Favorite tradition: At Lowell before the game starts, we always get in a huddle. And someone always jumps on top of the pile. Jordan Jusevitch has done it that last (couple) seasons and Ike James did it before him. Both of them were running backs. It's something I would love to do but I don't think I'll get the chance.
Chandler Austgen
DL, Lowell, Sr.
2017 stats: 80 tackles, 36 solo tackles, 5.3 tackles per game, 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks
In his own words
Postgame hangout: My house. I'm pretty exhausted after a game. I have a lot of bumps and bruises so I need to sleep. On Saturday morning, I like to lift weights because that helps to loosen up my muscles.
Pump-up song: I like older music. Groups like Queen, Van Morrison or Jimmy Buffett. I don't have one song I listen to before a game. I have a playlist of songs from the 1970s and '80s. It's a mixture and I love them all.
My love of football: My grandfather Ronald played for Griffith back in the day. He passed away in 2011. My dad didn't play football in high school and my mom played volleyball. My dad wanted me to get into football when I was little so I started playing and have been doing so ever since. I really love to play.
Chase Triplett
DL, Michigan City, Sr.
2017 stats: 140 tackles, 90 solo tackles, 11.7 tackles/game, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
In his own words
Verbally committed to Purdue: After my sophomore year they started recruiting me. I made a few visits down there and they were the first ones to offer me. In (February) I went down there and talked to head coach Jeff Brohm and assistants Nick Holt and Reggie Johnson. I committed the next day. The reaction was great because so many people from Michigan City supported me.
Favorite coach Phil Mason moment or saying: He always says, "Have some savvy." He says it all the time at practice. If we're thinking about something or are not sure what we're supposed to do, he says, "Have some savvy."
How I spent my summer vacation: I went to Lollapalooza in Chicago for the first time. Man, there were a lot of people there. I liked Lil Uzi Vert. I liked the way he reacted to the crowd and got everyone singing. The food was good, but real expensive. I got some chili cheese fries. They were 8 bucks good.
Justen Ramsey
DL, Merrillville, Sr.
2017 stats: 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles/game, 8 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback pressures
In his own words
Verbally committed to Ball State: I committed to play football at Ball State in June. I chose there because they talked the best and presented themselves more. I was also getting recruited by Eastern Michigan, Southern Illinois and Indiana State. Ball State saw me at several camps and liked me. They offered. Me and my dad were talking one night so I sent (recruiting coordinator) Kevin Lynch a text around 10 at night. His reply was, "Wow, we're so happy."
Pump-up song: I like "Outside Today" by YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The song is about him saying he's not going outside because of his money and fame. It helps me get focused, too. I don't think about outside things before a game. This song helps me get into my zone.
What brought me to football: I was always pretty physical when I was younger so I started playing Pop Warner. I was a running back back then. When I was 12 I got fat and I couldn't play for two years, too heavy. I started playing at Pierce (Middle School) in the eighth grade. Aaron Donald of the L.A. Rams is someone I looked up to because he's short, like me. (Both players are listed at 6 feet.) He made it and I know I can, too.
Tyler Bukur
LB, Valparaiso, Sr.
2017 stats: 67 tackles, 16 solo tackles, 6.7 tackles/game, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 caused fumble
In his own words
Biggest rival: It is Penn, every year. We beat them to open the season (12-7) and they beat us in the sectional (13-0). Because of last year that is why it is our biggest rival. We've got a lot of starters back on both sides of the ball. It's time to stand up to the challenge and face it. Just because they are Penn does not mean they can't be beat. (Valparaiso opens its season Friday at Penn.)
How I spent my summer vacation: I went to Fort Wayne with my family. I used to play summer baseball so we didn't do much but that in the summer. I have some family in Fort Wayne. I didn't do much there. We went searching for a few hours around a creek.
My love of football: I have a twin brother, Max, who is also on our team. We've always been involved in sports. In the first grade we begged my mom to let us play football. She said no. In the second grade she finally let us. In the first year of Pop Warner we went 0-7. But it didn't matter. I love all the friends I've made playing football, my band of brothers.
Cameron Williams
LB, Andrean, Sr.
2017 stats: 65 tackles, 46 solo tackles, 5.9 tackles/game, 20 tackles for loss, 15 sacks
In his own words
How I spent my summer vacation: I went to Florida with my family and we all went to Disney World. I saw Universal Studios and everything else they have there. It was pretty cool. Of all the characters walking around the park, my favorite was Rafiki, the little monkey from "The Lion King." He was the weirdest one. The guy was talking funny, picking stuff out of hair like a monkey. He played the character very well. "The Lion King" is the best.
How I relax on the weekend: Saturday is all about sleep, complete relaxation. When I get up I'll either go to Panda Express or Wendy's to eat. One of those two. Then, I'll just chill at the house. I will let my body and mind rest. I also might play some PS4 video games, but not much else.
My love of football: Football is family to me. My brother C.J. played and my dad, Calvin, we all used to watch a lot of football, a lot of Bears games. I was impressed about how much pride those guys had and showed on the field. I watched my brother play and I fell in love with it.
Cassius Waite
LB, Morton, Sr.
2017 stats: 163 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 6 sacks
In his own words
Pump-up song: I don't listen to pump-up music. That isn't me. I'd much rather listen to Bob Marley. That's cool to me. I want to feel it. That kind of calms me down and gets me ready. Then, after that, I take all my rage onto the field.
I drop everything when I see this movie on TV: I would say "The Sandlot." That's a really good movie. It's about kids playing a game and having fun together. It's about having fun and trying to get the ball back. And that's what I do on every Friday night.
My love of football: When I was in kindergarten my teacher asked us to draw a picture of what we wanted to be when we grew up. I was 5. I drew a picture of me as a football player. The pads and helmet made me look like a warrior.
Kody Wilkerson
LB, Chesterton, Sr.
2017 stats: 104 tackles, 10.4 tackles/game, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
In his own words
Pump-up song: I love "Lose Yourself" by Eminem. I heard it for the first time at a seventh-grade basketball tournament and I've loved it ever since. It gets me going. It puts me into a violent zone, which you need for football. It gets me ready to go out there and do what I have to do.
My love of football: I've been watching football on TV since I was a little kid. I love Brian Urlacher. His knowledge of the game, the intensity he brought onto the field, was amazing. I watched some of his speech when he went into the Hall of Fame. It was cool.
How I spent my summer vacation: I spent the whole summer getting ready for football. I was dreaming about our first practice all summer long. Just getting out there with the guys, putting the pads on, it's been unbelievable. We've been waiting for this season for a long time.
River Walsh
LB, Andrean, Sr.
2017 stats: 75 tackles, 45 solo tackles, 6.3 tackles per game, 15 tackles for loss, 8 sacks
In his own words
Favorite tradition: Every Friday afternoon we have Mass. The priest usually talks about something related to football. It helps us remember everybody who played there before us and it allows us to focus on what we're all working toward. It's something pretty special that we get to do.
Pump-up song: "Black Beatles" by Rae Sremmurd. It's like really fast rap. We play it loud in the locker room and it gets us going. We all get crazy in the locker room, yelling and stuff, and everyone is jumping around.
My love of football: My dad grew up near Cleveland, Ohio, and football is very big there. He always talked about what a great running back he was back then. I was a running back my freshman year at Andrean but that is not who I am. (Assistant) coach Jeff St. Germain worked with me in the weight room and got me going on the defensive side of the ball. He helped me a lot and I started tackling people.
Nino Barbosa
DB, Whiting, Sr.
2017 stats: 50 tackles, 30 solo tackles, 5.6 tackles/game, 7 interceptions, 2 passes defended
In his own words
Favorite tradition: Before every game we pray in the locker room. We ask God to protect all of us and to keep us safe — both teams. I don't ever want to see anyone get hurt. Then, we all get together, do a break and we walk out to the field arm in arm.
My love of football: Almost everyone in my family played football: my grandpa, my uncle and cousin. My mom always took me to my cousin's games in Chicago. I fell in love with it. It's a great environment. It's great that this sport matters in our town. It makes us want to play even harder.
How I relax on the weekend: I try to rest my body after a Friday night, but football is still on my mind over the weekend. I'll sit back on my couch and watch Ohio State on Saturdays and the Bears on Sunday. I'll watch other NFL games, too, like the Giants.
Sam Krutz
DB, Crown Point, Sr.
2017 stats: 94 tackles, 47 solo tackles, 7.8 tackles/game, 2 interceptions, 9 pass breakups
In his own words
Favorite tradition: The Lowell game. It's so exciting opening the season with this game. Since middle school I've been hearing the older kids talk about playing for the Old Leather Helmet. The student sections for both schools have a lot of fun with it, but we're not allowed to dress up like farmers anymore.
Pump-up song: I like "New Level" by A$AP Ferg. The buildup at the beginning is awesome. All the kids know all the words to the song and they sing it. It gets us going and it's a lot of fun.
I drop everything when I see this movie on TV: "Friday Night Lights." Our senior class reminds me of the work ethic you see by the team in this movie. It's pretty powerful. Some of the guys on our team remind me of the characters in the movie. Our running back, Christian Berry, reminds me of Chris Comer.
Chris VanEekeren
P, Chesterton, Sr.
2017 stats: 30 punts, 39.9-yard average, 8 punts inside the 20-yard line; 93 percent touchbacks on kickoffs.
In his own words
How I started using my foot: I didn't start punting until after my sophomore year. When I was at Andrean they didn't let their quarterbacks punt. When I came back to Chesterton I started doing it again. It came kind of easy for me. I'd be at a field and say, "Hey, catch this" and I'd kick it. I went to camps at Minnesota, Purdue and Notre Dame this summer. I would like to be a combo guy (punter and kicker) in college because I can do both.
Favorite tradition: On Saturday morning coach Mark Peterson brings donuts to film. A lot of them. I don't know where he gets them from, but they're the best donuts I've ever had. I usually have five of them. My favorite are the fruit filled with sugar on top.
How I relax on the weekend: I live on a farm. I have goats, sheep and cows and I have to take care of them. My donkey's name is Jack. It's pretty fun and it keeps me busy. So I don't have a lot of time to rest.
Reece Crossin
ATH, Valparaiso, Sr.
2017 stats: 30 tackles, 7 solo tackles, 3.8 tackles/game, 2 passes defended
In his own words
Favorite tradition: We have a team meal in the cafeteria on Thursday nights, it's kind of like the last meal. A lot of the parents come to feed us. One time we got rib-eye steak. That was really good. I like the mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, a lot of the good stuff. We have speakers who come and tell us good things, too.
I drop everything when I see this movie on TV: "The Dark Knight Rises." It's a Batman movie and I love action movies. I've always been a big Batman fan. It has a good moral, too. It's about everyone rising up against the bad.
What song reminds you of your team: "The Boys of Fall" by Kenny Chesney. He sings about fresh-cut grass, coming together and remembering your best friends. He sings about wearing your jersey through the hallways in your school. It's pretty cool.
Brae'ton Vann
ATH, Boone Grove, Jr.
2017 stats: 38 tackles, 23 solo tackles, 3.2 tackles/game, 5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 5 passes defended
In his own words
Favorite tradition: Since we don't have a home field we always go to B-Dubs in Valpo after our games. It's usually 14 guys, the varsity players. My favorite wings are the honey BBQ, boneless. I'm always super hungry after a game. I ate 26 wings after the Lake Station game last year. I had seven or eight lemonades, too.
How I spent my summer vacation: My family and I went to Florida. We went to Davenport, which is near Orlando. I got to meet my brother's girlfriend, which was nice. We went to some amusement parks and of course we went to the beach. It was fun.
Biggest rival: Whiting. We beat them for the first time last year, 19-12. Their stadium is loud, especially when the train comes by. You can see Lake Michigan from the field, too, which is pretty cool. It's Whiting because they're always ranked higher than us.
Ethan Potosky
ATH, Crown Point, Sr.
2017 stats: 86 tackles, 39 solo tackles, 7.2 tackles/game, 6 tackles for loss, 1 interception
In his own words
Football or wrestling: I made it to the semistate last year at 182. The sports are similar. Getting a leg takedown is just like tackling someone in football. The work ethic in wrestling is like football, but a lot harder. The conditioning is worse, but there's nothing in wrestling like running full speed into somebody.
My love of football: My brother Steve played and we played Junior Bulldogs. That got me interested in it. I loved watching the Ravens' Ray Lewis, he was a beast. I tried to take his tenacity onto the field whenever I could. Lewis talked a little trash, too, so he could get inside people's heads. I liked that.
Pump-up song: Anything by Travis Scott, but "Through The Late Night" is my favorite. It has a high beat. It's a fast-paced song that gets me pumped up.
Will Fulton
ATH, Merrillville, Sr.
2017 stats: 22 tackles, 11 pass breakups
In his own words
Difference a year makes: Last year was bad. We went 1-9. We heard it all last season. We heard it all summer. It's kind of like the flu. We're tired of it. We want to change it and we have way more potential than anyone thinks we have.
I drop everything when I see this movie on TV: "The Avengers." When Thor's evil brother takes over New York City, they start recruiting superheroes to defend the Earth. It's action-packed and it's about good fighting evil. We're like that. We're trying to make a comeback.
Favorite tradition: We have our team dinner on Friday, after school. The mom's club puts it on. I like the pulled pork with mashed potatoes and gravy. I eat until I'm full. I digest it pretty well.