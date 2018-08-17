The party is about to begin!
The 2019 Indiana high school football regular season kicks off Friday and to mark the occasion The Times is announcing its All-Area Preseason Team.
As part of the celebration, each member of the team was invited to The Times' office for a photo booth-inspired photo shoot. The athletes had their pick of props and the chance to have fun with their teammates.
Read on to learn a little bit about the Region's best football players — and see their personality in four-image photo strips.
Zach Bundalo
QB, Lake Central, Sr.
2017 stats: 97 of 206, 47.1 percent, 1,337 yards, 133.7 yards/game, 6.49 yards/attempt, 13 TDs
In his own words
Postgame hangout: I usually grab a smoothie at the Smoothie King. Then, I go home because I'm usually pretty tired. We haven't all gone out together in recent years. If we start winning that would be something I'd be in favor of doing.
Favorite tradition: I love that we have the Indian chief mascot leading our student section. It's pretty cool. We have the best student section around and they are always very supportive. They wear neon shirts on some nights, we have "white outs" and they wear pink on Breast Cancer Awareness night.
My goal for this year: I want to win a sectional. Our senior leadership is so great. After what happened last year (Lake Central finished 2-8) we have made a commitment it will never happen again. Our offseason has been very good and we plan on turning everything around this season.
Eric Johnson
RB, Morton, Sr.
2017 stats: 192 attempts 1,153 rushing yards, 6.0 average, 16 TDs
In his own words
Favorite tradition: We always pray before we eat at our team dinner. It means so much to me. We had some teammates who died the last couple of years and it's taught me that we have to be grateful for every day we're given. We never know how many Friday nights, or days, we will have so we need to be thankful for it all.
How I spent my summer vacation: I went to the University of Missouri camp in June. There was so much talent there, guys from New York to California. They trained us, we competed. The competition was great. Everyone wanted reps so everyone was going all out. That camp pushed me to be the best I can be this season.
Pump-up song: Mine is "Man of the Year" by ScHoolboy Q. He is confidant about the way he says it. And that's what I want to be.
Sal Valle
RB, Hobart, Sr.
2017 stats: 118 attempts, 769 rushing yards, 6.5 average, 76.9 rushing yards/game, 6 rushing TDs
In his own words
Favorite tradition: At Hobart, putting our fist in the air means a lot. On a big fourth-down play, everyone puts their fist into the air. It is a symbol that we are all one. And it isn't just on the football field. If I'm walking around town and I see a former player, we just put our fist into the air. We don't have to say anything. Both of us know what it means.
Biggest rival: One word, Andrean. We beat them in overtime (13-10) last season. It was a great game, a great atmosphere. This game is always huge, it always has been. We have them for our homecoming this year (Sept. 14). Both teams wear gold helmets which just adds to the tradition of all the teams and games before.
Pump-up song: "Skrilla" by Kodak Black. It helps me get into my zone. It helps me get focused. I get a little head bop going. After I come in from warmups I sit in front of my locker and put my headphones on and I listen to it. It gets me ready.
Brandon Demoff
WR, Hanover Central, Sr.
2017 stats: 36 receptions, 644 receiving yards, 17.9 average, 64.4 yards/game, 2 TDs; 26 attempts, 191 rushing yards, 7.3 average, 19.1 yards/game
In his own words
Biggest rival: That is Whiting. They always have an attitude about them and we don't like that. We shut them down two years ago at their place and they got us last year. We want to knock them down again, slay the dragon. We are a lot better conditioned this year. We're going to have to outlast teams this year.
Postgame hangout: We are a pretty close team, a brotherhood. We usually go out to eat with each other after our games. We usually go to Buffalo Wild Wings. Our linemen usually take in the most calories. But I can take care of myself. I usually get the house sampler or the wings.
How I relax on the weekend: On Saturday, I'll take an ice bath and then I'll stretch out a lot to help with the soreness. On Saturday, I'll watch some college ball, Louisville is my favorite team. And on Sunday I watch the NFL. The Steelers are my favorite team.
Paris Hernandez
WR, Calumet, Sr.
2017 stats: 58 receptions, 1,086 yards, 18.7 average, 11 TDs
In his own words
My love of football: I was a hyper kid at home when I was little. So my mom, Teresa, signed me up for football to give me something to do and keep me out of trouble. I played with the Griffith Pop Warner when I was 6 and moved to the Iron Eagles in Lake Station when I was 12. The game was so fast and I loved it. I'm fast, too. I run a 4.6 40.
Favorite tradition: At Calumet on Fridays we all go out to get something to eat after school and we all return to the same room to eat together. It's usually about 45 guys. We joke around, hang out together. It's fun. But as it gets closer to the game we start focusing in and talking about who we play and what we have to do.
Pump-up song: I'll listen to anything by Drake before a game. I like hype songs to get me going. I try to get pumped up before a game. I play it in the locker room. We get going and start dancing around. We get up and we get focused on the game.
Justin Wozniak
TE, Michigan City, Sr.
2017 stats: 10 receptions, 154 yards, 15.4 average, 14.0 yards/game, 1 TD
In his own words
Favorite defensive coordinator Roy Richards moment or saying: When we're running or doing conditioning he always talks about giving us dry cake to eat, or some of the driest food possible. At the time I always ignore it, then laugh about it later, while I'm drinking some water.
What I love about Ames Field: I think our stadium is great. It's secluded from the school so we get to get away from everything else. It's always packed with fans, just a great place to be at on a Friday night.
Pump-up song: My favorite pump-up song is "GUMMO" by 6IX9INE. It's a different style of rap. He's singing but it's almost like heavy metal. Then, he raps a little bit. Then, he goes crazy and that gets me ready for the game.
Ayden Bennett
OL, Valparaiso, Sr.
In his own words
Biggest DAC rival: Chesterton. They're right up the road from us. It always has been and will likely always be. It's been that way for years. We don't like them and they don't like us. It's like this in every sport.
How I spent my summer vacation: My family and I went down to Mexico, near Cancun. We were at a beach resort. They even had beds on the beach. It was cool. It was a very colorful place. They were very much into agriculture and heritage. The people there were very nice.
Favorite tradition: The last couple of years I've hosted the offensive linemen at my house on Friday afternoon around 3. We eat. We call it the "House of the Hogs." We need to take in a lot of carbs before the game and we play some "Call of Duty," too. It's fun.
Roberto Garcia
OL, Whiting, Sr.
In his own words
Pump-up song: That's easy. "I'll Whip Ya Head Boy" by 50 Cent. Because that's what I want to do every Friday night. It gets me pumped up in the pregame. I listen to it by myself in the locker room before we go out there. It gets me ready to go. In a game you can't go around people. You have to get physical.
Favorite tradition: I love it when the trains come by our field on Friday night. Everybody does. It gets our crowd going. It gets us going. Sometimes the engineer will hit the horn a couple times extra to be funny. It's pretty cool, something most places don't have.
My love of football: When I was a kid I was fat. I needed to find something to do to help me lose weight. When I was 14, I weighed 180 pounds. So I joined the Hessville Pop Warner and I started to lose a lot of weight. And with all that I fell in love with the game.
Jaron Holden
OL, E.C. Central, Sr.
In his own words
Favorite tradition: At the end of practice we all get together out on the field. We do our clap chant. Together. Then, coach speaks. When he is done talking all of us sing the school song. Together. When we get back to the locker room we joke around a little bit. But we always end it with the things we need to do to get better.
How I relax on the weekend: On Saturday, I usually go to the JV game with some of my teammates. We check out the younger guys and see how they're doing. I want to support them. Saturday night we go to someone's house and get some pizza. On Sunday morning I always go to Zion Missionary Baptist Church because I'm a God-fearing man.
I drop everything when I see this movie on TV: I really like "Last Chance U." It's a lot like here, how the coaches want us to have a brotherhood, to stick together no matter what. This year's season is in (Kansas). Last year was in Mississippi. It's about guys using football to find a way out.
Jarred Craft
OL, Valparaiso, Sr.
In his own words
What I love about Viking Field: I love our student section. Viking Nation is crazy. They bring a lot of energy and they help us in games. They always have a theme. I like Halloween, when everyone dresses up. They do a Hawaiian night and a jersey night, too.
Pump-up song: Mine is "Dreams and Nightmares" by Meek Mill. He just goes crazy in that song. The Eagles came out to that song in the Super Bowl and it worked for them.
My love of football: My dad, Jason Craft, played football at Gavit. One of his coaches there was Rob Hanson and he's coaching with us at Valpo this year. Ever since I was born I was big. I've never had a small day in my life, so I knew I was going to play football.
Ryan Stefanko
OL, Michigan City, Sr.
In his own words
How I relax on the weekend: All I do after a game is sleep. Especially on the O-line. Coach (Phil) Mason played the O-line when he was younger so he pushes us pretty hard. Sometimes I sleep all Saturday. I'll drink a lot of Gatorade and go watch film in the morning, but after that all I'm doing is snoozing. On Sunday, I watch the Colts. I'm a big fan. But it's hard now with their quarterback all messed up.
Pump-up song: Before a game I always listen to "Over Now" by Post Malone. I like him. He has a lot of hyper songs. As we pull up to the stadium I put the headphones on. I have to.
Biggest rival: Usually it's LaPorte. But this year it's Valpo. Our class has never beaten Valpo. They beat us on a last-second play last year and we lost another one like that, or we would've won the DAC. And we've never won the DAC. It's Valpo for sure.
JJ Wadas
K, Andrean, Jr.
2017 stats: 44 of 46 PATs, 8 of 13 field goals, 45 kickoff touchbacks
In his own words
How I spent my summer vacation: I went to the Northwestern and Notre Dame camps this summer and they were awesome. While I want to play college ball the academix side is more important to me. I have a 4.31 GPA and I want to go to a school where academics are important. We got to sit in the coaches conference room at N.D. and wear their old uniforms. It was cool.
I drop everything when I see this movie on TV: "Rudy." This is a great movie, it always inspires me. That movie is a lot like our team this year. We're trying to build ourselves up after what happened last season, just like Rudy. (Andrean lost 56-10 to West Lafayette in the Class 3A sectional championship.) I think we're going to be pretty good. Rudy started on the low end and look what happened to him.
How I got into kicking: I started playing soccer at the age of 4. When I was in fifth grade I started kicking with the (Crown Point) Junior Bulldogs. My team there needed a kicker and that led to today. I played soccer for 10 years and it ended my freshman year at Andrean because I fell in love with football.
Jesse Harper
ATH, Valparaiso, Sr.
2017 stats: 110 attempts, 593 yards, 5.4 average, 59.3 yards/game, 4 rushing TDs; 35 receptions, 503 receiving yards, 14.4 average, 50.3 yards/game, 4 receiving TDs
In his own words
Favorite tradition: We went to the Wabash College camp and team bonding was very important. We had a movie night and we all watched "The Express" together. Later in the summer, we watched "Remember the Titans" on the big screen at our school, with the cheerleaders and Pop Warner kids and parents. Coming together as a community is very important. When there was a flood we moved 100,000 pounds of food at the Hilltop Food Pantry. Football is family.
Pump-up song: I like "A Milli" by Lil Wayne. The song gets us going. It's upbeat. It is very motivating for me before a game.
Postgame hangout: Steak 'n Shake is a good place. They're open late and they allow us to get a little loud. People will come over and congratulate us, but they give us our space, too. I always go with the Royale Steakburger.
Ethan Igras
ATH, Lowell, Sr.
2017 stats: 77 of 151, 51.1 percent, 1,416 yards, 101.1 yards/game, 9.38 yards/attempt, 13 TDs
In his own words
Favorite tradition: Our Thursday night meal is awesome. It's all the food I could ever want to eat. My favorite is the cheesy chicken. It's chicken just smothered in cheese. I ate five pieces once. I'm also a big fan of the salad they have. I can eat a lot of that, too.
I drop everything when I see this movie on TV: I'd pick "The Bad News Bears." Like them, our team can have a lot of fun, but we're working to get better by the end of the year, just like they did. Some of the characters in that movie remind me of guys on our team now.
How I relax on the weekend: I usually hang out with my girlfriend, Madison Jusevitch. We usually go out to eat or watch a movie. We do normal things. It's nice because we hardly ever talk about football. And after a week of only thinking about the game it's nice to get away from that for a little bit.
Kameron Muhammad
ATH, Michigan City, Sr.
2017 stats: 53 attempts, 432 yards, 8.2 average, 43.2 yards/game, 2 rushing TDs; 22 receptions, 314 yards, 14.3 average, 31.4 yards/game, 2 receiving TDs
In his own words
My love of football: My dad, Yakee Muhammad, played at Michigan City Rogers. One day he took me back to the shed and got out some Pop Warner equipment when I was like 5. I didn't even know how to put the helmet on. I played D-line back then because I was fat. But I knew I wanted to be a running back.
Favorite tradition: Our Thursday night team meal is the best. We all get together in the cafeteria after practice and a lot of it is catered in. My favorite are the wings from B-Dubs. I like the honey barbecue, mild. I like the mashed potatoes, too. And I'll have three or four brownies for dessert.
What I learned from the Kokomo game: The bus ride home after the semistate game last year was long. We lost to Kokomo 21-14. I felt bad for the seniors but for our class I was happy we could experience it. We've seen it all now. On the bus ride home all I thought about was next year. We have a lot to prove.