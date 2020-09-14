'There had to be a couple Hail Marys': Calumet gets green light to resume fall contact sports

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Calumet football coach Rick Good couldn't help but use a sports analogy as he described the Warriors' tumultuous offseason.

"It looked a little crazy there for a minute," Good said with a laugh. "We were down 17 (points) with like six minutes left in the game, and there had to be a couple Hail Marys in there. It was pretty exciting."

Fall contact sports at Calumet have been suspended since Aug. 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but after weeks of waiting, the Warriors finally received the news they were hoping for.

On Monday night, the Lake Ridge school board met and voted to restart fall contact sports. According to Good, Calumet will resume practice later this week but can't play in its Week 6 home game Friday against Griffith.

Per the IHSAA bylaws, the Warriors must complete 10 practices before participating in formal competition.

Calumet will now open its season at home in Week 7 against Lake Station. After taking on the Eagles, the Warriors will then host River Forest in Week 8 before facing Bishop Noll on the road in Week 9.