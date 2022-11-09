There’s no quit in Andrean’s Sam Vickers

For the better part of two years, Andrean senior Sam Vickers hasn’t caught a break.

First came a case of COVID-19. Then a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. A broken left hand happened next. After that was the first concussion. He reaggravated the elbow. Then the second concussion.

Andrean football is family to Vickers but time and time again misfortune presented him the opportunity to quit with no questions asked. He’s refused. Battle tested and scarred; Vickers will line up where he belongs at center when Andrean (8-3) takes its home field against Lafayette Central Catholic (9-3) in the Class 2A Regional 17 final on Friday.

“If there’s one thing I’ve realized, it’s that you never know what’s going to happen,” Vickers said. “It’s all a part of the game and you’ve got to keep pushing through. Things are going to get thrown at you and you’ve just got to adjust and keep going if you want it.”

Vickers left no doubt how badly he wants to play.

He started as a sophomore, cutting his teeth with the 11-2 59ers in what was a trial-by-fire season playing both offensive and defensive line spots. That winter he excelled on the wrestling mat, advancing through semistate before contracting COVID-19 and being forced to miss out on an opportunity to wrestle at the state meet.

Vickers returned to the football field his junior year to play center and nose tackle but early in the season tore the UCL ligament in his left elbow. The injury caused him to lose feeling in most of his arm and left him sidelined for half a dozen games.

Vickers returned in time for Andrean’s playoff run but during the first series of the 59ers’ regional win against LaVille shattered three metacarpal bones in his left hand. He played through the swelling and pain nearly the entire game not knowing the extent of the damage before being concussed in the fourth quarter.

The concussion shut Vickers down for the year. He was left watching from afar as the 59ers defeated Eastside in semistate and then Evansville Mater Dei for a state championship. The feeling was bittersweet.

“It was pretty upsetting to not be out there,” Vickers said.

Part of him was.

Andrean players and coaches wore red wristbands in Vickers’s honor on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. Others wrote his number on tape or pads. They served as reminders that their injured center was missed but not forgotten.

Vickers vowed to get back there again.

“That really just showed me they cared,” Vickers said. “I was a little worried at first maybe my senior year was going to be taken away from me but I knew if I had any opportunity to come back and be with my teammates I would.”

Vickers started at both center and nose tackle opening night of his senior year against Merrillville but after taking a hit to the elbow on defense and briefly losing the feeling in his arm again he opted to focus on center. That went well until he suffered another concussion before the second game of the year against Crown Point. He didn’t return until the final game of the regular season against Lowell.

He’s been on the field since and plans to stay there.

“He commands a lot of respect,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “He’s got a deep commitment to his teammates and that alone earned a lot of peoples’ respect but he’s always been one of the hardest workers in the weight room. He’s a pretty positive kid. He’s what you look for in a leader.”

Vickers is responsible for communicating protections across the offensive line. He’s the liaison between the linemen and the quarterback — whether it be senior Billy Henry or junior Scott Ballentine — and said he enjoys teaching the younger players the same way his mentors taught him when he first came to Andrean as a freshman from Crown Point with no football experience.

“His football intelligence is incredible,” Skinner said. “It’s really impressive. When he’s not playing we’re missing the communication he brings. For us, the quarterback does a lot of different things. Having Sam there to facilitate a lot of our communication is really, really helpful and you notice it when he’s not there.”

Vickers is already enlisted in the military and will join the Army after high school graduation. He plans on picking up a trade when his time with the service comes to an end.

But before that comes another run at a state championship. Vickers said part of what attracted him to Andrean was the opportunity for his schoolmates and team to become extended family members. The 59ers were there for him through injury, recovery, further injury and further recovery.

Now, at the most critical point in the season, he wants to be there for them.

“This is great to have another chance to make a run down to the dome,” he said. “We’ve got a great senior class, boys that I’ve played with for the past four years and couldn’t ask for anybody else. They’ve supported me through all the injuries and been there to help me out. We’re all doing this together.”