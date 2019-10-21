CROWN POINT — This isn’t your grandfather’s Crown Point. It’s probably not your dad’s or your older brother’s either.
The Bulldogs have size and speed on the outside, most notably in 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior receiver Tysen Cazy. And it was on display in Times No. 6 Crown Point’s back-and-forth Duneland Athletic Conference battle with No. 8 Michigan City Friday night in the county hub.
Cazy got behind the defense in the first quarter for a 54-yard score. He was running a crossing pattern on the play with David O’Toole. The Wolves secondary bit on O’Toole and Cazy was all by himself.
Crown Point won 28-21.
“We feel like those guys can run with any receiver in our league, in terms of stretching the defense,” Crown Point coach Kevin Enright said. “We typically don’t have those types of players here and it definitely pays to have that. (Cazy’s) a playmaker for us and teams have to respect him.”
O’Toole, Cazy and tight end Ben Uran challenge defenses like almost no other offense in the area. Each has over 25 catches and over 350 yards receiving on the season.
“It’s fun. Our coaches love spacing us out, making the defense pick who to guard,” Cazy said. “All the routes are designed for us, mostly. They’re fitted for us and Will (Pettit) picks his best matchup and throws it to him.”
Crown Point put the Wolves (4-5, 3-4) in difficult situations all night. All three Bulldogs targets are taller than 6-1. Much of the Michigan City secondary is under 5-10.
“They put a lot of guys in the box and they play a ton of man coverage. Ultimately, they force you to throw the football,” Enright said. “When you play that kind of defense, so aggressive, you can have a big play either way, offensively or defensively. Tonight we were able to get a few for us.”
Crown Point (5-4, 4-3) scored the decisive touchdown when Cazy made his second TD reception with 2:36 left on the clock. He caught the pass around the Michigan City 40-yard line, evaded one would-be tackler and outran the rest.
“Coach called a beautiful play. I ran my route, saw they were playing man, cut it short and (Pettit) threw a beautiful ball. I caught it and ran into the end zone,” Cazy said. “That’s the goal every time at the line of scrimmage, to score a touchdown. That’s all my eyes are usually set on.”
Crown Point looks to win its fourth consecutive sectional title when the postseason opens at Lake Central Nov. 1.
“(The Michigan City win) is important. It’s our last game of the season before sectionals,” Cazy said. “Michigan City’s a great team and last year they killed us (48-0) so we had to come out here and prove something this time.”