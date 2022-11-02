Thomas Burda answers the bell for Valpo at running back

Valparaiso junior running back Travis Davis was pacing toward a 1,000-yard, 20-touchdown season when midway through Valpo’s 19-13 Week 5 win against Chesterton, coach Bill Marshall was forced to call an audible.

Davis got hurt. He suffered a leg injury that took him out of the game and has since kept him off the field with 461 rushing yards and nine touchdowns to his name in just four and a half games. Valparaiso uses a committee of running backs in its offense by design but suddenly it needed a new No. 1.

The Vikings turned to 5-foot-8, 205-pound sophomore Thomas Burda who at the same time last year was playing for the freshman team.

“My immediate reaction was like, ‘Whoa,” Burda recalled of the change. “I wasn’t concerned but I was a little nervous.”

That initial shock wore off quickly. It had to. He took only 10 touches for 35 yards and two scores through the first four games as a rotational backup but now as lead back is up to 673 yards and 10 touchdowns on 128 carries for the season.

Burda’s most productive game to date came in Valparaiso’s 42-3 Class 5A Sectional 10 win against LaPorte to advance the Vikings (7-3) into a sectional championship matchup with rival Chesterton (5-5). He ran 19 times for 194 yards and three scores while also adding a catch for an additional six yards.

“He stepped up to the plate,” Marshall said. “His preparation is a big part of it with the mental side. To ask a sophomore who was playing freshman football last year to step in and learn our entire playbook and not only that but how to block and do all of those other things we ask them to do for us has been huge.”

Valparaiso’s defense led to offense early against LaPorte. Senior linebacker Peter Crossin forced a Slicer fumble on their fourth offensive play of the game for junior linebacker Ty Veen to recover. Two Viking plays later, Burda rushed in a score from 13 yards away.

Valpo’s offense racked up 280 yards of offense in the first two quarters but only had 14 points to show for it. Burda made sure to change that in the second half. He took four carries for 51 yards — including an explosive 41 yard rush up the middle — on the Vikings’ opening drive of the third quarter which ended with him in the end zone from two yards out. He scored again from a couple of yards away the next series.

Burda was the lead blocker on an end-around run on Valpo’s third drive. He blew up a LaPorte defender to create space for sophomore Julian Stokes to run for 75 yards and a touchdown that effectively put the game away before the end of the third quarter.

“It was important for us to get going because the coaches in the locker room were pushing us,” Burda said. “(Fourteen) points in one half, that’s not us. That’s not us. In the second half we got back to being us just as far as execution and doing the things we do.”

Although they’re different types of runners, Burda’s production draws comparisons from Marshall to what class of 2022 running back Hayden Vinyard did as a No. 2 back behind 2021 graduate Tommy Burbee.

As a junior, Vinyard ran for 853 yards behind senior Burbee’s 1,104 and then the next year went for a school record 2,053 as the primary back. That’s the sort of complementary system Marshall and running backs coach Don Clark look for Davis, Burda and even a third running back like senior Dayl Davis to be.

Despite being hurt, Davis remains in Burda’s ear. He’s mentored him and remains a critical part of Valparaiso’s success in the run game, Marshall and Burda said. The Vikings are a run-first team and the more they get from Burda and Co., the better.

“It’s our O-line, too, that’s really clicked,” Burda said. “I think our whole offense really clicked in the second half (against LaPorte) and it’s started to take shape. They were huge out there today and obviously our coaching staff is experienced. They’ve been through the playoffs. They know what to do. We can go pretty far if we’re playing like we were in the second half.”

