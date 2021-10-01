Three-sport senior Joe Lindsey breaking out for TF South football

South has ripped off four straight wins, outscoring its opponents 144-52 in that span to share first place in the South Suburban Blue with Lemont. South (4-1, 2-0) hosts Oak Forest (2-3, 1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in its homecoming game.

One of the changes was moving the speedy Lindsey from outside linebacker to defensive end. He has 25 tackles, three sacks, an interception — which he ran back for a touchdown — and a tackle for loss.

Lindsey didn't start against Chesterton, but Padjen has had the 6-foot, 180-pounder in the lineup ever since.

"We decided to go with a little bit different guy at defensive end," Padjen said. "We brought in speed guys ... and that's what we're hanging our hat on."

Along with Dion Andrews and Quendric Tientcheu, Lindsey has brought a different dimension up front, even if he looks more like a linebacker or defensive back.

"He runs like a 4.5 40, he's fast on the outside," Padjen said. "Hard to block him, you're going to have to double-team him.

"If you want to get to the edge, you're going to have to spend an extra guy on him and that leaves our linebackers open then."