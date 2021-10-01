Three-sport senior Joe Lindsey breaking out for TF South football

LANSING — As a three-sport athlete, TF South senior Joe Lindsey likes to stay busy.
But this spring was a little too hectic — even for him.
Like other Illinois prep athletes, Lindsey was on hold most of the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But then his schedule ramped up in a hurry with the start of football practice in March. For one crazy week in April, Lindsey was juggling football, track and wrestling before seguing to the latter two sports for the rest of the school year.
"it was tough but I just managed," Lindsey said. "It was like an hour here, an hour there."
He never gave a thought to specializing and lightening up his schedule.
"I've been doing this since my freshman year," Lindsey said. "I didn't want to drop out (of any sports). All my friends were in it."
With the IHSA sports calendar back to normal this school year, Lindsey is back to doing one sport per season. And he's having a breakout year in football — a sport he didn't even pick up till high school.
After South lost 42-0 to Chesterton in its opener, coach Bob Padjen revamped the defense and the results have been impressive.
South has ripped off four straight wins, outscoring its opponents 144-52 in that span to share first place in the South Suburban Blue with Lemont. South (4-1, 2-0) hosts Oak Forest (2-3, 1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in its homecoming game.
One of the changes was moving the speedy Lindsey from outside linebacker to defensive end. He has 25 tackles, three sacks, an interception — which he ran back for a touchdown — and a tackle for loss.
Lindsey didn't start against Chesterton, but Padjen has had the 6-foot, 180-pounder in the lineup ever since.
"We decided to go with a little bit different guy at defensive end," Padjen said. "We brought in speed guys ... and that's what we're hanging our hat on."
Along with Dion Andrews and Quendric Tientcheu, Lindsey has brought a different dimension up front, even if he looks more like a linebacker or defensive back.
"He runs like a 4.5 40, he's fast on the outside," Padjen said. "Hard to block him, you're going to have to double-team him.
"If you want to get to the edge, you're going to have to spend an extra guy on him and that leaves our linebackers open then."
Lindsey's rise from depth piece to one of South's impact players on defense in the span of a few months since the end of the spring season didn't happen by accident.
"I spent all that time just working on my own abilities, how I can bring that to the show this year," he said. "I watched my film, I looked at YouTube videos, worked on my speed."
There also was weight room work with Mike Tisza, a football assistant and South's head wrestling coach. Now that effort is showing on the field and on the stat sheet.
"Since that first game we have improved tremendously mentally, physically," Lindsey said. "The sense of urgency has definitely improved over time. Our skill as a team, as well."
And the rest of the South Suburban Blue is discovering that, one week at a time.
Football recap: Merrillville, Valparaiso roll to wins, setting up Week 7 showdown of unbeatens
Valparaiso beat Crown Point and Merrillville downed LaPorte, keeping the Duneland Athletic Conference powers unbeaten heading into their showdown next week.
Ricky Hall Jr. and Hayden Vinyard each scored three touchdowns as Valpo remained unbeaten.
Valparaiso and Crown Point meet in a DAC matchup.
Hobart rallied from three scores down to tie the game and set up the dramatic finish.
Andrean and Hobart meet in a NCC matchup.
Michigan City was tired of losing after three consecutive defeats.
Michigan City and Lake Central meet in a DAC matchup.
Quarterback Angel Nelson led Merrillville to an offensive explosion in the first half of a 54-19 win over LaPorte on Friday night.
LaPorte and Merrillville meet in a DAC matchup.
Get live updates from The Times as Week 6 of the season in Indiana and Week 5 in Illinois kicks off.