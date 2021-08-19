Three-star recruit Kenneth Grant pulling double duty for Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Kenneth Grant was already a problem for Duneland Athletic Conference opponents. Now they’ll have to deal with twice as much of him.
The giant Merrillville senior was pretty much unblockable as a defensive tackle last season. He’ll also push players around from the guard spot this year. After one offseason of work on that side of the ball, coach Brad Seiss said Grant’s already the team’s smartest offensive lineman.
“This is my senior year. It’s my last year. I’ve got to do everything right and make sure I prepare right,” Grant said. “I’m going all out every play.”
At last week’s scrimmage with Lowell, Grant only played offense. During the season, he’ll play defense, too, but there was no reason for Pirates coaches to risk injuring the big man.
He got his fill of action.
“It felt real good,” he said. “I had a couple dudes on the ground.”
It’s reasonable to expect Grant to put a few more dudes on the ground this season.
Coaches at the next level have noticed his skills. Grant has numerous major college football scholarship offers and recently named a top three of Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin.
That attention didn’t come until the last year or so, though.
“I kind of always knew I was a big player. I just had to wait for my time,” he said. “This year is my year.”
Defense will still butter his bread. His role there will shift a little, he said, though he didn’t want to say exactly how. Grant may be quick enough to move outside, even at 6 foot 4 and 340 pounds (down from about 360). He said he ran a 4.9-second 40-yard dash at Ohio State camp this summer.
His goal is to break the Pirates’ record of 21 sacks in a season. He’s already in the Merrillville record books in track, where he was a state qualifier in the shot put in the spring.
Seiss said Grant’s personality and work ethic adds as much to the team as his talent. This summer, he spent time reading to elementary school students.
“He’s a great kid with a great smile. He’s a great representative of Merrillville High School. You see him at basketball games. You see him with everybody. He doesn’t just hang out with the guys on the football team or who he throws with (in track),” Seiss said. “It’s kind of cliche but you ask him to do something and he does it. That’s harder to find nowadays than you think. For a kid as big and as physical and as talented as him to have the attitude that he has, to still be as good of a kid as he is and not get a big head is awesome. He’s what you want in a senior leader and in your best player.”
Merrillville was a game away from Lucas Oil Stadium a year ago, falling to Westfield in the Class 6A semistate. The Pirates bring back a lot of firepower, including a senior starting quarterback in Angel Nelson and running back Lavarion Logan, who almost ran for 1,500 yards.
Grant and returning tackle Theo Sparks anchor a strong offensive line.
“We got to just know that we left everything on the line and did the best we can,” Grant said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about doing stuff correctly in the playoffs. One mistake could make the season over with.”