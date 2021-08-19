Three-star recruit Kenneth Grant pulling double duty for Merrillville

Defense will still butter his bread. His role there will shift a little, he said, though he didn’t want to say exactly how. Grant may be quick enough to move outside, even at 6 foot 4 and 340 pounds (down from about 360). He said he ran a 4.9-second 40-yard dash at Ohio State camp this summer .

“He’s a great kid with a great smile. He’s a great representative of Merrillville High School. You see him at basketball games. You see him with everybody. He doesn’t just hang out with the guys on the football team or who he throws with (in track),” Seiss said. “It’s kind of cliche but you ask him to do something and he does it. That’s harder to find nowadays than you think. For a kid as big and as physical and as talented as him to have the attitude that he has, to still be as good of a kid as he is and not get a big head is awesome. He’s what you want in a senior leader and in your best player.”