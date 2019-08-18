Andrean's football team has undergone major changes heading into the 2019 season, and the most notable one was at quarterback.
Senior Noah Hamilton, a transfer from Lake Central, edged out junior Evan Gilligan for the starting job and will replace Zack Merrill, who guided one of the Region’s top offenses over the past two seasons.
While Hamilton tries to develop more synergy with his new teammates on offense, the defense will be working with some different personnel as well. The Times No. 5 59ers only return three defensive starters from last year’s team that allowed just 12.8 points per game and registered five shutouts.
Coach Chris Skinner anticipates that there will be some missteps as his squad transitions, especially considering the Division I talent it lost to graduation. Defensive lineman Evan Satoski recorded a team-high 24 tackles for loss last season and is continuing his career at Morehead State, while four-star linebacker Cam Williams notched 16 tackles for loss and will suit up at Indiana.
Despite those two moving on, Skinner still doesn’t think it will take too long for other players to step up in their absence.
“What’s great about our defense is that we have a lot of possibilities and scenarios, but at the core it’s pretty simple,” Skinner said. “It doesn’t matter if you have 11 All-Americans out there or if you have all new starters. As long as they know what their job is, they take care of their job and they rally, they hustle, they play with intensity and physicality, it’ll work.”
Over the summer, Skinner believes his reloaded defense made considerable strides heading into the upcoming season, and he credited defensive coordinator Jeff Gutowski for accelerating the process. Under Gutowski’s guidance, Skinner said his new starters are feeling more comfortable each day, including those on the team’s revamped defensive line.
Senior Bishop Byrd and juniors Darrell Synder and Jacob Anderson will anchor Andrean’s defense up front, and Anderson has already made his presence felt. In Friday’s scrimmage against Lake Central, he snagged an interception near midfield and rumbled the other way for what he hoped would be a touchdown.
The defensive lineman joked about working on his stamina because he was ultimately chased down from behind, but overall he feels confident about moving up the depth chart.
“I love it,” Anderson said. “I always want to make a play. I accept the responsibility, and I’m going to do my best to help our team win.”
Junior linebacker Ryan Walsh is one of the few returning starters on defense, along with senior defensive back David Dravet and senior linebacker Cody Stanley, and he is prepared for an increased workload, too. Last year, he notched a team-high seven sacks and ranked second with 65 tackles.
He also showed he can be an asset on offense and special teams and provided a great example of that in a Week Seven victory over Kankakee Valley. In addition to three tackles and an interception, Walsh recorded two rushing touchdowns, one receiving score and one kickoff return for a touchdown to account for four of the 59ers’ seven trips to the end zone.
“I just love the game, and I love to make plays and fly around and have fun,” said Walsh, who also starts at running back. “It’s not too hard, and I enjoy doing it so it all kind of comes easy to me.”
During the last week of practice, Walsh plans to break down film from his team’s scrimmage with the Indians and clean up any miscues ahead of its first game. Andrean will face Merrillville on the road Friday in its season opener, and he views the “Battle of Broadway” as an opportunity to show those outside of the program that the 59ers’ defense is ready.
“I trust the younger guys that have stepped up. Although they’re young and inexperienced, they still have good technique, and they just like to get out there and play football,” Walsh said. “I think we’re going to shock a lot of people and shock the Region.”