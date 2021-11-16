Through injury, illness and other adversity, Jaden Marsh stands tall for Andrean defense

Marsh is grateful for his 59ers teammates, who he says accepted him without question last fall, even when he was ruled ineligible before the season started.

“They’ve done so much for me,” Marsh said. “I remember last year when I transferred, no one was shy, they were really open to me and welcoming to me. It just made me feel really happy to be there, and that I made the right choice.”

“The coaches are really comforting, too,” he added. “They understand what I’m going through and they’ve really helped me on this journey so far.”

Between the prolonged JV stint in 2020 and the injury this fall, Marsh can’t help but envision the opportunities that may have emerged if life didn’t get in the way. He attracted some interest at the next level and attended a Ball State camp over the summer while working his way back from COVID, but nothing has quite materialized.

“I’ve thought about that all season,” he said. “I’ve wondered, what if I never got COVID or mono? Or what if I never tore all these ligaments in my ankle? I think my stats would be up more, but it’s kind of driven me more to better myself. That’s just the outcome it has been.”

Recently, Marsh has also dealt with the passing of his grandmother.