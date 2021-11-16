Through injury, illness and other adversity, Jaden Marsh stands tall for Andrean defense

MERRILLVILLE — Andrean senior Jaden Marsh hasn’t had much go his way over the last two years.
Last fall, Marsh transferred from Crown Point to Andrean and made the varsity football team, hoping to help the 59ers compete for a state title. He was ruled ineligible until the playoffs, and instead spent most of the fall playing for the 59ers’ junior varsity team.
More importantly than football, Marsh’s world was rocked in 2020 when his mother, Erin, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
This spring, near the end of April, Marsh came down with COVID-19. He got through it after a few weeks, but it was an unpleasant surprise after the universe had already dealt him and his family a tough hand.
“I lost about 35 pounds from it,” Marsh said. “It was awful.”
He got back on his feet, but before he knew it, he was quite sick again near the end of June. This time it was mononucleosis. It caused him to drop more muscle mass.
“It took a year and a half to put on those 35 pounds, so when I got really sick with COVID and then mono, my throat swelled up really bad so I couldn’t eat or drink anything,” Marsh said. “When I was in the hospital I had to go on an IV so I could keep hydrated, so I wouldn’t dehydrate too bad. It was definitely a really painful experience.”
As a defensive end, Marsh knew he needed to replace his lost muscle mass as best as he could in order to get past offensive linemen and get into opposing backfields.
He didn’t get it all back before the season opener, but Marsh started the fall on a roll. In September, he totaled six sacks in one night in a 38-14 win at Highland.
As if by a cruel cue the next week, Marsh tore several ligaments in his leg in a 31-28 win over Hobart. What was originally thought to be a sprained ankle turned out to be more limiting, although he has been able to play through it and contribute to the defense still.
“It’s a mental thing,” Marsh said. “I just want it for my team. I want to help my team out because I really want to make it to Lucas Oil (Stadium) this year because I feel like we have a really good chance at winning it if we just put everything together and focus up.”
None of his 59ers teammates have managed to catch up to Marsh’s team-leading 18 tackles for loss number yet. Although, he wouldn’t mind if Dh'Mari Wright (13 tackles for loss) or defensive tackle Dominic Ditola (14) manage to overtake his count in the pursuit for an IHSAA Class 2A state title.
“We’re just like family, like brothers,” Marsh said. “Over the season, we’ve just recognized each other’s mistakes and have corrected them in a positive way. Just trying to find what we can do to make ourselves better.”
Marsh is grateful for his 59ers teammates, who he says accepted him without question last fall, even when he was ruled ineligible before the season started.
“They’ve done so much for me,” Marsh said. “I remember last year when I transferred, no one was shy, they were really open to me and welcoming to me. It just made me feel really happy to be there, and that I made the right choice.”
“The coaches are really comforting, too,” he added. “They understand what I’m going through and they’ve really helped me on this journey so far.”
Between the prolonged JV stint in 2020 and the injury this fall, Marsh can’t help but envision the opportunities that may have emerged if life didn’t get in the way. He attracted some interest at the next level and attended a Ball State camp over the summer while working his way back from COVID, but nothing has quite materialized.
“I’ve thought about that all season,” he said. “I’ve wondered, what if I never got COVID or mono? Or what if I never tore all these ligaments in my ankle? I think my stats would be up more, but it’s kind of driven me more to better myself. That’s just the outcome it has been.”
Recently, Marsh has also dealt with the passing of his grandmother.
He says that unceasing support from friends and family — including his mom — has helped him stay afloat even as his dreams were negatively impacted by forces outside his control.
All throughout her battle with cancer, Marsh says his mom hasn’t missed a beat in supporting him, even on days when she isn’t feeling well.
“I just want to thank my mom especially because she’s always there for me,” Marsh said. “She always goes above and beyond for me, so I just want to thank her.”
Andrean coach Chris Skinner thinks football has been a sanctuary for Marsh since finding his way with the 59ers.
“It’s a place where he feels at home and he feels calm and at peace,” Skinner said. “Despite all these other things that are going on in his life, for a few hours every day he gets to strap on a helmet and shoulder pads with his brothers, and that’s the only thing that matters for that given time period.”
For one more game at least, Marsh’s high school career stretches on as the Andrean travels to undefeated Eastside for the semistate championship at 7 p.m. Friday.
Masrh will be sure to savor every second of it, no matter his role.
“But I feel like with all this trauma and the obstacles I’ve had to go through, I feel like what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” Marsh said. “I’ve got to get past that and keep focusing on that one goal. I always have God on my side, and I know he’s always there for me.”