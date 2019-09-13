VALPARAISO — Valparaiso got the huge Duneland Athletic Conference win it needed Friday, but it didn't come the way many expected.
Matt Tomczak may have been the biggest surprise of all. With tailbacks Tommy Burbee and Hayden Vinyard nursing minor injuries, the versatile senior racked up 129 yards of offense and two touchdowns as the Times No. 1 Vikings topped No. 3 Michigan City 42-21 in an unexpected shootout.
“I was preparing myself this entire week to make sure I had a good game,” Tomczak said. “It's a great feeling.”
Tomczak entered with just three carries for 29 yards all season, and he stepped into a particularly big spot as a hybrid running back and tight end. The Valparaiso-Michigan City matchup decided the Duneland Athletic Conference each of the last two seasons in what has typically been a defense-first game.
Valparaiso (4-0, 2-0) scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, the last two years in victory. This time, the Vikings put together numerous explosive plays, and Tomczak put the finishing touches on the win with a 46-yard touchdown run late in the fourth.
“He has got some explosive speed,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “We knew the defense was struggling a little bit, and we saw some things on film that we wanted to kind of attack.”
You have free articles remaining.
Sophomore quarterback Giovani Laurent led the Wolves (2-2, 1-1) on multiple long drives and threatened Valparaiso down field in just his second start. The offensive line generally held up against Valparaiso's duo of Cooper Jones and Dylan Dingman. Jonathon Flemings rumbled his way to a 68-yard touchdown early, and Laurent rolled to his left to find Michael Bradford for a 19-yard score that tied the game at 14.
Michigan City took a 21-14 lead in the second quarter when Giovani Laurent found Eaton Laurent for his second passing touchdown of the game, but Valparaiso answered as Antonio Osorio ran in his second score.
Valparaiso took a 28-21 lead shortly before halftime, when Opperman connected with running back Tommy Burbee on a pick play for a 5-yard score. Tomczak scored both of Valparaiso's second-half touchdowns, and the Vikings defense buckled down despite Giovani Laurent's strong play.
“I think with their experience, they're a little ahead of the game on us right now,” Michigan City coach Phil Mason said. “Obviously, the biggest progression was from our quarterback position today. There's no doubt about it.”