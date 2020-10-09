Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso roll past Portage in return to action after layoff

VALPARAISO — If Tommy Burbee and the Valparaiso offense had any rust after being on the shelf for two weeks, the senior running back made sure it didn’t show on Friday night.
Burbee had 228 of his 264 rushing yards in the first half to go along with three touchdowns as the Times No. 2 Vikings routed Portage 41-7 in Duneland Athletic Conference action.
The Vikings missed the last two weeks after the school shut down the program due to COVID-19 exposure. Valparaiso has played just four games through the first eight weeks of the season.
“It sucks (to miss two weeks), but I don’t think it took our momentum away,” Burbee said. “Everyone knows we can’t take it for granted now and it motivated us more tonight.”
The Vikings scored on their first four possessions as Hayden Vinyard found the end zone on a 21-yard run to cap off an eight-play, 65-yard opening drive. Burbee then followed up with three straight rushing touchdowns, including an 80-yard run where the senior went untouched directly through the middle of the line.
“I just saw green,” Burbee said. “The line did their job. We were very fundamental tonight.”
The Vikings (4-0, 3-0) also shined on the defensive front, save for giving up an 80-yard touchdown run to Jakar Gordon early in the fourth quarter. Valparaiso held Portage to just 152 yards of total offense for the rest of the game and the Vikings forced a pair of fumbles. Senior Cole Koselke recovered a fumble and had several stops for Valparaiso.
“Having those two weeks off, something just clicked in my mind,” Koselke said. “I wanted to get out and get there and just make the plays that I could. We don’t know if this will be our last game or not. We could get shut down; I just left no regrets on the field.”
Valparaiso opened the season with a thrilling victory over Penn before sitting on the sidelines for Week 2 after its game against Griffith was canceled. The Vikings beat LaPorte in Week 3 and then sat out Week 4 when Michigan City shut down due to COVID. Valparaiso beat Chesterton on Sept. 18, but then had a COVID exposure in its own program and missed out games against Merrillville and Crown Point. The Vikings have yet to play back-to-back games this season.
“The only thing guaranteed is right now,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “We have to play each play like it’s our right now. We have to dismiss ‘afters’ and ‘laters’ because you don’t know what’s going to be brought to you in the future. We need to soak up each and every bit of being out on the field and being able to play this great game.”
The Vikings finished with 343 yards on the ground and 126 passing yards as Logan Lockhart threw a pair of touchdown passes to Blake Worthington and Grant Comstock in the second half.
“It feels good to show my team and my coaches that (the receivers) are all working hard,” Worthington said. “We have trust in Logan and we have a bond. It feels good to show everyone the work we’ve put in.”
