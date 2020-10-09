Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso roll past Portage in return to action after layoff

“Having those two weeks off, something just clicked in my mind,” Koselke said. “I wanted to get out and get there and just make the plays that I could. We don’t know if this will be our last game or not. We could get shut down; I just left no regrets on the field.”

Valparaiso opened the season with a thrilling victory over Penn before sitting on the sidelines for Week 2 after its game against Griffith was canceled. The Vikings beat LaPorte in Week 3 and then sat out Week 4 when Michigan City shut down due to COVID. Valparaiso beat Chesterton on Sept. 18, but then had a COVID exposure in its own program and missed out games against Merrillville and Crown Point. The Vikings have yet to play back-to-back games this season.

“The only thing guaranteed is right now,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “We have to play each play like it’s our right now. We have to dismiss ‘afters’ and ‘laters’ because you don’t know what’s going to be brought to you in the future. We need to soak up each and every bit of being out on the field and being able to play this great game.”

The Vikings finished with 343 yards on the ground and 126 passing yards as Logan Lockhart threw a pair of touchdown passes to Blake Worthington and Grant Comstock in the second half.