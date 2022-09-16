Tommy Guadagno, Crown Point race past Portage

CROWN POINT — No. 1 Crown Point was without its starting running back Elijah Tiawhan for the second straight game on Friday, but it certainly didn’t struggle moving the ball on the ground.

A large part of the Bulldogs’ success in their 42-7 Duneland Athletic Conference win over Portage was sophomore tailback Tommy Guadagno.

Tiawhan had gained 366 yards and scored four touchdowns in his three games before going down late in Crown Point’s win over Merrillville in Week 3.

Guadagno looked like anything but a backup, rushing for 107 yards on 14 carries with two scores Friday in place of the injured Tiawhan as Crown Point (5-0, 3-0 DAC) tallied 184 rushing yards as a team.

“It feels good,” Guadagno said. “Knowing how early on I am at my career, it feels really good.”

“Tommy’s just been waiting his turn,” Bulldogs coach Craig Buzea said. “We’ve known what he brings.”

The 5-foot-7 back opened the scoring Friday when he found a hole in Portage’s defense, evading outstretched arms and finding pay dirt from 32 yards out.

“It was just a wide-open seam,” Guadagno said, “a wide-open seam.”

The sophomore closed out the first half as well, scoring up the middle from six yards out to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 35-7.

Guadagno didn’t expect Tiawhan to ever go down, but when he did, he made sure he was ready.

“Eli wants us to push past and do what’s best for the team,” Guadagno said. “

Crown Point’s other backfield option in Tiawhan’s absence, Josh Eberly, didn’t shy away from the opportunity either. The sophomore’s first four carries went for 14, 16, 7 and 10 yards respectively. Eberly finished with 48 yards on the day.

“We’ve got two really good sophomore running backs,” Buzea said. “Neither of them are Eli, but they don’t’t have to be Eli. They’re their own person and they run hard and we’ve been very, very pleased with them.”

For whatever the the Bulldogs’ two backs couldn’t do, dual-threat quarterback JJ Johnson took care of the rest, running for 62 of his own and two touchdowns. Johnson also added 163 yards and two scores through the air.

Without Tiawhan, the Bulldogs have managed to remain a run-heavy offense, for Guadagno, that means something.

“I take pride in that,” Guadagno said. “At the end of the day, it’s a team sport and we got to do what’s best for the team.”

Playing without its starting quarterback, Colton Wilkie, Portage (1-4, 0-3 DAC) turned to running back Terrell Craft to carry the offensive load. The senior tailback did his best to keep his team in the game with 63 yards of his own.

“(Craft) runs hard and they do a good job of finding ways to get him the ball,” Buzea said.

Crown Point turns its attention now to one of its toughest matchups of the year next week when it travels to Valparaiso to take on the No. 3 Vikings.

PHOTOS: Portage at Crown Point football Uploaded-images Portage at Crown Point football Portage's Terrell Craft is tripped up by Crown Point's Will Clark and Griffin VanTichelt. Uploaded-images Portage at Crown Point football Portage's Walter Mabon, left, can't stop Crown Point's JJ Johnson from scoring a touchdown. Uploaded-images Portage at Crown Point football Crown Point's Travis Roiter, left, and Mark Gonzales bring down Portage's Terrell Craft. Uploaded-images Portage at Crown Point football Crown Point's Seamus Malaski scores a touchdown. Uploaded-images Portage at Crown Point football Crown Point's Travis Roiter, left, and Mark Gonzales bring down Portage's Terrell Craft. Uploaded-images Portage at Crown Point football Crown Point's JJ Johnson gets past Portage's Adam Korba for a touchdown. Uploaded-images Portage at Crown Point football Crown Point's Tommy Guadagno escapes Crown Point's Evan Collins and Walter Mabon to score a touchdown. Uploaded-images Portage at Crown Point football Portage's Evan Collins, left, and Adam Corba can't stop a touchdown by Crown Point's JJ Johnson. Uploaded-images Portage at Crown Point football Crown Point's JJ Johnson takes off with a keeper. Uploaded-images Portage at Crown Point football Portage's Terrell Craft is pursued by a host of Crown Point defenders. Uploaded-images Portage at Crown Point football Crown Point's Landen Delich can't stop Portage's Jae'Den Robert from scoring a touchdown. Uploaded-images Portage at Crown Point football Crown Point's Josh Eberly tries to dodge the grasp of Portage's Walter Mabon. Uploaded-images Portage at Crown Point football Pursued by Crown Point's Larry Ellison, Portage's JoJo Mabon can't reach a pass from Kodie Young. Gallery HTML code