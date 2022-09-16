Tommy Guadagno, Crown Point race past Portage

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  Updated
CROWN POINT — No. 1 Crown Point was without its starting running back Elijah Tiawhan for the second straight game on Friday, but it certainly didn’t struggle moving the ball on the ground.

A large part of the Bulldogs’ success in their 42-7 Duneland Athletic Conference win over Portage was sophomore tailback Tommy Guadagno.

Tiawhan had gained 366 yards and scored four touchdowns in his three games before going down late in Crown Point’s win over Merrillville in Week 3.

Guadagno looked like anything but a backup, rushing for 107 yards on 14 carries with two scores Friday in place of the injured Tiawhan as Crown Point (5-0, 3-0 DAC) tallied 184 rushing yards as a team.

“It feels good,” Guadagno said. “Knowing how early on I am at my career, it feels really good.”

“Tommy’s just been waiting his turn,” Bulldogs coach Craig Buzea said. “We’ve known what he brings.”

The 5-foot-7 back opened the scoring Friday when he found a hole in Portage’s defense, evading outstretched arms and finding pay dirt from 32 yards out.

“It was just a wide-open seam,” Guadagno said, “a wide-open seam.”

The sophomore closed out the first half as well, scoring up the middle from six yards out to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 35-7.

Guadagno didn’t expect Tiawhan to ever go down, but when he did, he made sure he was ready.

“Eli wants us to push past and do what’s best for the team,” Guadagno said. “

Crown Point’s other backfield option in Tiawhan’s absence, Josh Eberly, didn’t shy away from the opportunity either. The sophomore’s first four carries went for 14, 16, 7 and 10 yards respectively. Eberly finished with 48 yards on the day.

“We’ve got two really good sophomore running backs,” Buzea said. “Neither of them are Eli, but they don’t’t have to be Eli. They’re their own person and they run hard and we’ve been very, very pleased with them.”

For whatever the the Bulldogs’ two backs couldn’t do, dual-threat quarterback JJ Johnson took care of the rest, running for 62 of his own and two touchdowns. Johnson also added 163 yards and two scores through the air.

Without Tiawhan, the Bulldogs have managed to remain a run-heavy offense, for Guadagno, that means something.

“I take pride in that,” Guadagno said. “At the end of the day, it’s a team sport and we got to do what’s best for the team.”

Playing without its starting quarterback, Colton Wilkie, Portage  (1-4, 0-3 DAC) turned to running back Terrell Craft to carry the offensive load. The senior tailback did his best to keep his team in the game with 63 yards of his own.

“(Craft) runs hard and they do a good job of finding ways to get him the ball,” Buzea said.

Crown Point turns its attention now to one of its toughest matchups of the year next week when it travels to Valparaiso to take on the No. 3 Vikings.

PHOTOS: Portage at Crown Point football

Crown Point hosted Portage in Duneland Athletic Conference action.

Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times

Portage at Crown Point football
Portage at Crown Point football

  John J. Watkins, The Times

Portage's Terrell Craft is tripped up by Crown Point's Will Clark and Griffin VanTichelt.

Portage at Crown Point football
Portage at Crown Point football

  John J. Watkins, The Times
  Updated

Portage's Walter Mabon, left, can't stop Crown Point's JJ Johnson from scoring a touchdown.

Portage at Crown Point football
Portage at Crown Point football

  John J. Watkins, The Times

Crown Point's Travis Roiter, left, and Mark Gonzales bring down Portage's Terrell Craft.

Portage at Crown Point football
Portage at Crown Point football

  John J. Watkins, The Times

Crown Point's Seamus Malaski scores a touchdown.

Portage at Crown Point football
Portage at Crown Point football

  John J. Watkins, The Times

Crown Point's Travis Roiter, left, and Mark Gonzales bring down Portage's Terrell Craft.

Portage at Crown Point football
Portage at Crown Point football

  John J. Watkins, The Times
  Updated

Crown Point's JJ Johnson gets past Portage's Adam Korba for a touchdown.

Portage at Crown Point football
Portage at Crown Point football

  John J. Watkins, The Times
  Updated

Crown Point's Tommy Guadagno escapes Crown Point's Evan Collins and Walter Mabon to score a touchdown.

Portage at Crown Point football
Portage at Crown Point football

  John J. Watkins, The Times

Portage's Evan Collins, left, and Adam Corba can't stop a touchdown by Crown Point's JJ Johnson.

Portage at Crown Point football
Portage at Crown Point football

  John J. Watkins, The Times

Crown Point's JJ Johnson takes off with a keeper.

Portage at Crown Point football
Portage at Crown Point football

  John J. Watkins, The Times

Portage's Terrell Craft is pursued by a host of Crown Point defenders.

Portage at Crown Point football
Portage at Crown Point football

  John J. Watkins, The Times

Crown Point's Landen Delich can't stop Portage's Jae'Den Robert from scoring a touchdown.

Portage at Crown Point football
Portage at Crown Point football

  John J. Watkins, The Times
  Updated

Crown Point's Josh Eberly tries to dodge the grasp of Portage's Walter Mabon.

Portage at Crown Point football
Portage at Crown Point football

  John J. Watkins, The Times

Pursued by Crown Point's Larry Ellison, Portage's JoJo Mabon can't reach a pass from Kodie Young.

  Updated
  • 0

Week 5 scores, schedule

Friday's Games

Andrean 42, Highland 7

Calumet 48, EC Central 8

Crown Point 42, Portage 7

Hammond Central 46, Pioneer 22

Hanover Central 47, Griffith 7

Hillcrest 47, TF North 6

Hobart 21, Lowell 7

Kankakee Valley 30, Munster 14

Lake Central 21, LaPorte 7

Lake Station 48, Bishop Noll 7

Merrillville 38, Michigan City 24

Oak Forest 26, TF South 13

South Central 24, Osceola Grace 20

Valparaiso 19, Chesterton 13

West Central 42, North Newton 0

Wheeler 22, Boone Grove 21

Whiting 14, River Forest 13

Bowman at Calumet Christian

Saturday's Games

Marian Catholic vs. St. Patrick at Triton, 1 p.m.

Morton at West Side, 2 p.m.

