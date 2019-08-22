VALPARAISO — Cooper Jones could be in class, at lunch or getting ready for practice when his phone lights up with a text message from his father, Eric.
The texts contain tips on the junior defensive lineman's pass-rushing technique or how he attacks blockers. Eric Jones, a former defensive lineman at Notre Dame, watches film from every single one of Cooper's Valparaiso practices. On Sundays, the two huddle at home for a film session from Friday night's game.
Cooper Jones is a big reason why Valparaiso ranks No. 1 in The Times Top 10 to start the season, and his father in turn is a big reason for his success.
“I'd call my dad my biggest critic probably,” Cooper Jones said. “After every game, we sit down, we watch film, we go over stuff and sometimes it's honestly not fun. He lets me know, 'This is not right.' But I wouldn't be here today if not for what he teaches me.”
After a stellar sophomore season, big-time offers came rolling in for Cooper Jones. Ohio State and Michigan are just two of them, as college coaches heard from Carmel and other Valparaiso opponents from last season before digging into film. The three-star prospect is No. 4 in the state in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings, which also have him 26th nationally among strong-side defensive ends.
Whether lining up inside or outside, Cooper Jones stands out for his size and disruptiveness. Last season, he racked up 10.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks, plus four more quarterback hurries and six pass breakups.
He's already 6-foot-5, 247 pounds at age 16 and played at 240 pounds last season. Cooper Jones said officials at travel baseball tournaments used to ask for his birth certificate to check his age when he was young. But there are plenty of other high school linemen his size. That's not what sets him apart.
That's his motor and intensity.
After two hours and 15 minutes of practice, Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said most players are exhausted and simply want to go home to eat, do homework and call their girlfriends. Cooper Jones, his brother Mason and senior lineman Isaiah Tidwell walk down to the north end of the field and bust up practice sleds for at least 10 more minutes.
“I don't know if he has ever been sick from a practice,” Marshall said. “He comes, he straps it up for two hours and 15 minutes and all you see is him running everywhere. Everything he does is full speed, high motor and intensity. So I think that's what sets him apart, and I know that's what colleges have noticed as well.”
Cooper Jones said one benefit of playing on a talented team is that he goes up against top linemen in practice and has talented teammates on the defensive line to take pressure off him. Fellow junior Dylan Dingman chipped in 10 sacks of his own last season, and the pair teamed to terrorize Penn in a 21-0 road win for the sectional title.
Valparaiso's offensive tackles, John Hofer and Ben Scott, give the defensive line a Division I style look. Hofer has offers from multiple Mid-American Conference schools, while Scott holds D-I interest, as well. They stand at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds and 6-foot-5, 305 pounds respectively.
Marshall said Cooper Jones excels at attacking his blockers “half-man,” meaning he goes at one half of their body and refuses to get squared up by bigger linemen. Cooper Jones said going against Hofer and Scott makes Dingman and him better every day and prepares them for the biggest teams on Valparaiso's schedule.
Cooper Jones also plays center for the Vikings' varsity basketball squad, which has helped improve his conditioning and agility. Between that offseason work and his battles against Hofer and Scott in practice, he knows his star should continue to rise as he puts in the work. After all, a year ago he had played in just one varsity game.
“It has been kind of fast — I'm not gonna lie,” Cooper Jones said. “I just try to take it slow and realize the schools are cool in the summer and all that, but when it comes down to it, it's just really focusing on the school season and worrying about what we need to do.”
“I really don't have to worry about what those schools are gonna say, because I know if I work hard at practice every day against those dudes, I'm gonna be getting better.”