Toules Gosa-Polk, Cortez Jones put it all on the line for TF South

LANSING — There are not a lot of high school players who look forward to lining up opposite Toules Gosa-Polk and Cortez Jones.
Other than the TF South teammates themselves, that is.
Usually, South's top offense and defense practice separately. But when it's No. 1s vs. No. 1s, Jones and Gosa-Polk welcome the opportunity.
"We got a little rivalry going on," said Jones, a 6-foot-2, 340-pound junior offensive lineman. "We try and go 100% because in the games they're not going to take it soft on us. So why take it soft at practice?
"He was all-conference last year. He makes me better as an offensive lineman."
Gosa-Polk, a 6-2, 262-pound senior, also appreciates the chance to compete against South's top offensive lineman.
"Every time we get the one-on-ones, the two-on-ones, the double-teams — yeah, we love it all," Gosa-Polk said.
Opponents underestimate Jones at their peril, he added.
"Some people think he's slow but he's a very fast big dude," Gosa-Polk said. "He can seal any kind of block. He's always there."
So is Gosa-Polk, who has 28 solo tackles, 13 assists and six tackles for loss for a defense that has held five opponents to 16 points or fewer.
After a 42-0 season-opening loss to Chesterton, TF South coach Bob Padjen switched up some personnel on defense to add more speed on the outside. But Gosa-Polk remains in his crucial role up front.
"My job is, occupy the linemen," he said. "When I get the double-team, my linebackers are free. And when it's time for me to make my plays, I make my plays here and there."
He made a big one in TF South's spring season opener against Bremen, recovering a fumble in the second overtime.
Gosa-Polk's contributions aren't just limited to games, according to Padjen.
"He's been a captain this year, working hard, he's a vocal guy," the South coach said. "He's just a big-time leader."
Gosa-Polk started playing as a 7-year-old for the Lansing Lions youth program, first on the offensive line and then moving to defense. He'd like to keep playing after this season and has interest from Sun Belt member Georgia Southern, according to Padjen.
But Gosa-Polk's focus is on the short-term. South (6-2, 4-1 South Suburban Blue) hosts Hillcrest at 7 p.m. Friday in its regular-season finale and on Saturday will learn its draw in the Class 7A playoffs.
Earning the program's first postseason win since 2010 is a goal. "That's kind of important but for right now, we're just worried about Friday," Gosa-Polk said.
Jones, meanwhile, also came to football early, starting when he was 5. But after a few years and some injuries, he quit the sport and didn't come back till freshman year.
He's played O-line almost exclusively. This year Jones is one of the engines of an offense that has produced a 1,000-yard rusher in Ernest Temple and has a quarterback in Jacob Urdiales who is 29 yards shy of 1,000 yards passing.
"He plays guard, tackle, gets a lot of pancakes for us," Padjen said of Jones.
The lack of attention paid to offensive linemen doesn't bother Jones and his teammates, who are glad to celebrate their teammates' accomplishments.
"On touchdowns, I'm pretty sure O-linemen are the most excited (players) on the field," Jones said. "We made that happen."
And the goal, for both Jones and Gosa-Polk, is to keep making good things happen well into November.