Toules Gosa-Polk, Cortez Jones put it all on the line for TF South

LANSING — There are not a lot of high school players who look forward to lining up opposite Toules Gosa-Polk and Cortez Jones.

Other than the TF South teammates themselves, that is.

Usually, South's top offense and defense practice separately. But when it's No. 1s vs. No. 1s, Jones and Gosa-Polk welcome the opportunity.

"We got a little rivalry going on," said Jones, a 6-foot-2, 340-pound junior offensive lineman. "We try and go 100% because in the games they're not going to take it soft on us. So why take it soft at practice?

"He was all-conference last year. He makes me better as an offensive lineman."

Gosa-Polk, a 6-2, 262-pound senior, also appreciates the chance to compete against South's top offensive lineman.

"Every time we get the one-on-ones, the two-on-ones, the double-teams — yeah, we love it all," Gosa-Polk said.

Opponents underestimate Jones at their peril, he added.

"Some people think he's slow but he's a very fast big dude," Gosa-Polk said. "He can seal any kind of block. He's always there."