Transfer Justin Marshall has breakout performance in Merrillville's win over Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Angel Nelson had extra work to do Friday.

His cousin, Jaiden Almaraz, is Merrillville’s usual kicker. But the Pirates soccer team is traveling for a tournament this weekend, so the senior quarterback had to pull double duty.

“I feel like I did pretty good,” Nelson said.

He made a couple extra points and kicked off nine times. The Times No. 1 Pirates put 50 points on the board in the first half and cruised by No. 6 Crown Point 50-13 in the Duneland Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

“Because we’re so close to each other, it’s definitely a game that our kids get up for, that our coaching staff gets up for, that people in our community get up for,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “They’re building something and playing some younger guys. Us being able to take advantage of opportunities early, that’s what we were hoping to do.”

One of Nelson's kickoffs was recovered by Calumet transfer Justin Marshall in the second quarter. Nelson placed the ball down the right side and the speedy Marshall just beat the Bulldogs to the ball.

It was one of several big moments for Marshall, who had four plays of 40 or more yards. He finished with 142 total yards and two touchdowns on only five touches.