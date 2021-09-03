Transfer Justin Marshall has breakout performance in Merrillville's win over Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Angel Nelson had extra work to do Friday.
His cousin, Jaiden Almaraz, is Merrillville’s usual kicker. But the Pirates soccer team is traveling for a tournament this weekend, so the senior quarterback had to pull double duty.
“I feel like I did pretty good,” Nelson said.
He made a couple extra points and kicked off nine times. The Times No. 1 Pirates put 50 points on the board in the first half and cruised by No. 6 Crown Point 50-13 in the Duneland Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
“Because we’re so close to each other, it’s definitely a game that our kids get up for, that our coaching staff gets up for, that people in our community get up for,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “They’re building something and playing some younger guys. Us being able to take advantage of opportunities early, that’s what we were hoping to do.”
One of Nelson's kickoffs was recovered by Calumet transfer Justin Marshall in the second quarter. Nelson placed the ball down the right side and the speedy Marshall just beat the Bulldogs to the ball.
It was one of several big moments for Marshall, who had four plays of 40 or more yards. He finished with 142 total yards and two touchdowns on only five touches.
“(Marshall is) a huge addition (to the team). He works hard, real hard,” Nelson said. “He made plays when he caught the ball. He celebrated with his team, made sure he got down the field and just brought great energy.”
Crown Point (1-2, 0-1) moved the ball some on its opening drive but stalled out in Merrillville territory. The Bulldogs had fourth down at the Pirates 37-yard line but quarterback JJ Johnson overthrew an open Randy Lach down the middle to turn it over on downs.
Merrillville (3-0, 1-0) took the ball right down the field, scoring on a 4-yard Lavarion Logan run. Nelson found Marshall for a 48-yard connection to set up the score.
Nelson and Marshall connected again later in the first quarter for 44 yards and another touchdown.
“We knew we wanted to be aggressive and we kept getting stops and giving our offense opportunities,” Seiss said. “What the offensive line, along with Lavarion bring, it just opens up the ability for us to throw the ball whether it’s short and intermediate stuff to Justin or deeper to Silas (Mathis) and Tyrese (Frazier).”
Merrillville’s behemoth defensive tackle Kenneth Grant blocked a Sammy Brewer field goal attempt. Logan took the ball on the next play and ran 75 yards for another touchdown. After Marshall’s recovered kickoff, Nelson threw a 21-yard score to Frazier and the game was out of reach.
Grant had a sack and two more tackles for loss despite not playing in the second half.
Crown Point scored twice in the second half on runs by Larry Ellison and Tommy Guadagno.
“We’ve got to do the same next week for Portage,” Seiss said. “I keep telling our guys we’ve got to take it one week at a time, regardless of who we have because there’s still a lot of things we’ve got to improve.”