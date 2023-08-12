A new season of high school football in the Region in on the horizon. With a new campaign brings plenty of changes, including familiar — and unfamiliar — players and coaches landing in new places.

Some of the largest programs in the area will have new coaches at the helm and a few of the top returning players in Northwest Indiana will find themselves in a different jersey this fall.

To get up to speed before the season kicks off on Aug. 18, check out a round up of which programs have new coaches and which top players will be suiting up for new schools in 2023.

New coaches

Corey Bailey, EC Central

A Cardinals alumnus, Bailey returns to EC Central in search of a culture change. For a program that hasn't won more than two games since 2019, Bailey's taking the rebuild from the ground up. He's made a point to establish a Pop Warner program as well as flag football for fifth and sixth graders in the hopes of growing numbers at the high school level down the road.

Austin Epple, LaPorte

Epple has plenty of familiarity with Kiwanis Field. Epple has been an assistant on the Slicers staff since 2018 and was a player before then, graduating in 2012. As the third coach in the past three seasons, Epple is emphasizing continuity to get his team "on board."

Jonathan Ewing, North Newton

North Newton went undefeated in the Midwest Athletic Conference in 2021. Last year, things went wrong as the Spartans failed to win a game, finishing the season with just 13 players dressed for their sectional opener. Ewing wants to flip the script, installing a pass-first offense for a program that he thinks has a lot of untapped potential.

Cody French, Michigan City

French comes to Michigan City from Calumet where he led the Warriors to a nine-win season in 2022. With Calumet's lone losses coming at the hands of 11-1 Hanover Central and 13-1 West Lafayette, French has shown he can build a program in Northwest Indiana.

Mark Hidalgo, River Forest

Hidalgo served as the head coach at EC Central in the early 2000s. After spending recent years as the wrestling coach at River Forest, he will also take over the Ingots football program in 2023.

Phil Mason, Griffith

"Griffith football is special. It always has been. To me, it’s the heartbeat of the Region."

That was Mason's message when introduced as the Panthers coach back in January. Mason owns a 158-93 career record across seasons with Andrean and most recently Michigan City. Mason won a state title with the 59ers in 2013. Griffith is seeking its first six-plus-win season since 2018 and hopes Mason can get it there.

Tyler Milby, Bishop Noll

Cody French isn't the only member of Calumet's 2022 coaching staff with a new head coaching gig this fall. Tyler Milby served as the Warriors defensive coordinator the past two seasons after four years as an assistant at Wheeler.

Milby isn't short on expectations, saying, "I am dedicated and committed to building the best high school football program in Indiana," when he was hired in February.

Anthony Pignatiello, TF North

Pignatiello, a former Meteor himself, is focused on one thing in year No.1. "Set a new standard on and off the field." Under Pignatiello's guidance, TF North is seeking its first playoff appearance since 2011.

Roy Richards, Portage

Richards had applied for the Portage coaching position four times before finally landing it this offseason. The former Morton head coach and Michigan City assistant is bringing energy to Portage that he hopes translates to a shift in culture.

Charles Salary, Calumet

LaPorte's all-time leading rusher and former NAIA Player of the Year Charles Salary is the person tasked with replacing Cody French at Calumet. Salary, a former assistant under Phil Mason at Michigan City, will look to build on the Warriors 9-2 record a season ago.

Nick Testa, Wheeler

Testa, a star wide receiver at Lake Central in the late 1990s, will get his second crack at a head coaching job in the Region. Testa served as the head coach at Clark for three seasons from 2017 to 2019.

Transfers

TJ Caldwell, Hobart

Caldwell is the top returning wide receiver in the Region by yardage coming into 2023. Caldwell was the No. 1 option for a Calumet offense the put up 36.5 points per game a season ago. This year, Caldwell joins one of the most consistent programs in Northwest Indiana in Hobart. After splitting the NCC title last year, Caldwell and Co. are hoping to bring the Brickies more hardware this time around.

Noah Ehrlich, Crown Point

Ehrlich heads from Hobart to Crown Point this year. Coming off an undefeated regular season in 2022, the Bulldogs have to replace a lot of pieces on offense. After a stellar sophomore year that saw Ehrlich put up over 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns, the 6-foot-2-inch quarterback reports Division I offers.

Jonny Sorensen, Hobart

While Hobart lost a quarterback with Division I offers in Ehrlich, it added another in Lake Central transfer Jonny Sorensen. It doesn't hurt either that Sorensen has a built-in No. 1 wide receiver in fellow transfer Caldwell. After graduating star running back Trey Gibson a year ago, the Brickies appear to be in good hands in 2023. "Everyone is healthy and excited to get started," coach Craig Osika said.

