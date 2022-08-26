Travis Davis, Valpo roll past Hammond Central

VALPARAISO — When Valparaiso snapped the ball on fourth-and-1 from its own 33-yard line on its opening drive the ball wound up in junior running back Travis Davis’s hands.

The problem was it wasn’t supposed to.

The ball was meant for senior quarterback Ian Wilson, who lined up to Davis’s right out of the shotgun. Davis was to block for Wilson on a quarterback keeper but when the ball sailed left Davis secured the miss-snap, looked up to see a hole on the left side of his offensive line and took off.

“Work with what you’ve got,” Davis said he thought.

Davis did, taking the broken play that could have resulted in a turnover on downs in Hammond Central territory 35 yards for a Valpo first down. Three plays later he rushed into the endzone from 12 yards out.

On a week where Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall harped on the importance of responding after the Vikings lost 35-6 to Penn to open the season, Davis personified what it meant to take something broken and fix it. He took six carries for 86 yards and two scores in Valparaiso’s dominant 52-0 win.

“When you’ve got bad situations you’ve got to find a way to turn it into good ones,” Davis said.

Valparaiso (1-1) met little resistance from a Hammond Central (1-1) team that beat South Bend 30-6 to begin its own year. The Vikings outgained the Wolves 322 yards to seven and led 36-0 at halftime to prompt a running clock throughout the third and fourth quarters.

The sort of performance Valparaiso put together against Hammond Central ahead of the Duneland Athletic Conference season was critical, Marshall said. It was the response he talked all week about needing.

“We used that work all week — respond,” Marshall said. “We gave them a speech Thursday night just about responding and getting the momentum and the juices going because when you come off a loss like that to Penn when you’ve beaten them for four straight years with a lot of untested guys there’s a lot of, ‘Do I really believe in myself?’ They kind of have that sense of doubt creep in.”

Friday’s win helped alieve some of that.

“To be able to have a response, too, on a night where we honored our seniors and for them to execute the way they did and respond was huge for our entire team,” Marshall said.

Valparaiso junior safety Tyler VerSchure highlighted the Vikings’ shutout with a 31-yard pick-six off Hammond Central sophomore quarterback Brandon Burney who struggled all evening with bad snaps. The Wolves routinely cost themselves opportunities to get momentum going either with unforced penalties or miscues at the start of plays.

Those were the sorts of mistakes Valpo didn’t make many of but still enough for Marshall to see plenty to teach with before LaPorte next week. Davis agreed.

But truthfully, Davis said he was happy just to be playing again. He mostly landed on scout team last season while getting his academics right but said he knew an opportunity awaited him once 2,000-yard rusher Hayden Vinyard graduated.

Davis went for 56 yards on 17 carries in week one but said he showed more of what he can do against Hammond Central. Now he and his teammates are left to see what response they can come up with next.

“We started off slow but we’ve picked it up,” Davis said. “From now on we’ve got to keep the gas going. No brakes.”