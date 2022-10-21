 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
alert top story urgent

Trey Gibson, Hobart rumble past West Side

  • Updated
  • 0

HOBART — West Side came into Friday’s Class 4A Sectional 17 opener with one of the most prolific rushing offenses in the Region.

By the time the first half was over, it was Hobart’s ground game that had earned it a 31-6 lead.

It was more than enough as the Brickies completed a 37-6 victory to advance.

Camajay Griffin-Terrell entered the game as the area’s leading rusher with 1,798 yards.

The Brickies held Griffin-Terrell to 50 yards on 14 carries in the first half; he finished with 27 rushes for 131 yards. Hobart’s Trey Gibson, the Region’s third-leading rusher, was instead the star of the show early.

“Our emphasis was getting 11 hats to the ball, making sure we were playing disciplined, staying in our lanes,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “I thought we did that and I knew if we were able to do that we would put ourselves in a position to win.”

People are also reading…

On a fourth down at midfield in the first quarter, needing short yardage, the Brickies called on their tailback to pick up the first. Gibson instead broke a handful of tackles, scoring from 50 yards out.

Again in the second quarter, Hobart lined up for a fourth down and short near midfield. This time he took it 42 yards for a score.

“I think on fourth down there’s a little bit more hunger inside of you,” Gibson said. “You have to get it. Maybe you hit the hole a little bit harder and maybe it opens up a little faster. It was just, 'Get the first down,' but once I broke through I was like, ‘I’m going to score.’”

The Hobart running back carried the ball 29 times for 239 yards and four TDs to give his team the advantage it needed.

“Trey’s been playing solid all year,” Osika said. “Obviously, he’s a senior. He doesn’t want to be done yet. His whole emphasis has been, ‘Earn another week.’”

Noah Ehrlich wasn’t tasked with throwing the ball much. But the Brickies quarterback passed for 91 yards, including a 36-yard strike to Connor Stafford to open the scoring. Ehrlich added 28 yards on the ground as well.

Hobart’s defense kept the Cougars off the scoreboard the entire night, forcing two interceptions on top of its run defense. It was West Side’s special teams unit that got it on the scoreboard.

On the kickoff following Gibson’s first touchdown, the Brickies tried to catch the Cougars napping with an onside kick. Instead, West Side’s Brady Rockett-King picked the ball up before it reached 10 yards and accelerated away from any yellow jerseys in the area, taking it to the house for a touchdown.

Terrell-Griffin got things going in the second half, gaining 80 of his yards.

“Nothing but good things to say about Camajay,” Gibson said. “That kid is elite. His speed is elite, his vision's elite. Everything is elite. I really hope he goes and plays somewhere in college.”

The Brickies will take on Highland next week in the sectional semifinal.

“As long as you’re playing next week,” Osika said, “that’s all that matters.”

Week 10 scores, schedule

Thursday's games

Illinois regular season

Lemont 49, TF South 6

TF North 42, Tinley Park 26

Friday's games

Indiana sectional quarterfinals

Note: Class 6A and Class 5A sectionals begin Friday, Oct. 28.

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Lowell 27, Culver Academies 14

New Prairie 47, Kankakee Valley 6

Hobart 37, West Side 6

Highland 55, EC Central 0

Class 3A

Sectional 25

West Lafayette 50, Twin Lakes 7

Calumet 46, Boone Grove 42

Griffith 28, River Forest 20

Hanover Central 38, Rensselaer 10

Class 2A

Sectional 33

LaVille 51, Whiting 6

Bremen 35, Wheeler 21

Lake Station 46, Bishop Noll 7

Andrean has first-round bye.

Class A

Sectional 41

South Central 20, Bowman 12

Culver Community 50, North Newton 8

Triton 42, Pioneer 6

North Judson 74, South Newton 6

Illinois regular season

Carmel at Marian Catholic, late

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts