Trey Gibson, Hobart rumble past West Side

HOBART — West Side came into Friday’s Class 4A Sectional 17 opener with one of the most prolific rushing offenses in the Region.

By the time the first half was over, it was Hobart’s ground game that had earned it a 31-6 lead.

It was more than enough as the Brickies completed a 37-6 victory to advance.

Camajay Griffin-Terrell entered the game as the area’s leading rusher with 1,798 yards.

The Brickies held Griffin-Terrell to 50 yards on 14 carries in the first half; he finished with 27 rushes for 131 yards. Hobart’s Trey Gibson, the Region’s third-leading rusher, was instead the star of the show early.

“Our emphasis was getting 11 hats to the ball, making sure we were playing disciplined, staying in our lanes,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “I thought we did that and I knew if we were able to do that we would put ourselves in a position to win.”

On a fourth down at midfield in the first quarter, needing short yardage, the Brickies called on their tailback to pick up the first. Gibson instead broke a handful of tackles, scoring from 50 yards out.

Again in the second quarter, Hobart lined up for a fourth down and short near midfield. This time he took it 42 yards for a score.

“I think on fourth down there’s a little bit more hunger inside of you,” Gibson said. “You have to get it. Maybe you hit the hole a little bit harder and maybe it opens up a little faster. It was just, 'Get the first down,' but once I broke through I was like, ‘I’m going to score.’”

The Hobart running back carried the ball 29 times for 239 yards and four TDs to give his team the advantage it needed.

“Trey’s been playing solid all year,” Osika said. “Obviously, he’s a senior. He doesn’t want to be done yet. His whole emphasis has been, ‘Earn another week.’”

Noah Ehrlich wasn’t tasked with throwing the ball much. But the Brickies quarterback passed for 91 yards, including a 36-yard strike to Connor Stafford to open the scoring. Ehrlich added 28 yards on the ground as well.

Hobart’s defense kept the Cougars off the scoreboard the entire night, forcing two interceptions on top of its run defense. It was West Side’s special teams unit that got it on the scoreboard.

On the kickoff following Gibson’s first touchdown, the Brickies tried to catch the Cougars napping with an onside kick. Instead, West Side’s Brady Rockett-King picked the ball up before it reached 10 yards and accelerated away from any yellow jerseys in the area, taking it to the house for a touchdown.

Terrell-Griffin got things going in the second half, gaining 80 of his yards.

“Nothing but good things to say about Camajay,” Gibson said. “That kid is elite. His speed is elite, his vision's elite. Everything is elite. I really hope he goes and plays somewhere in college.”

The Brickies will take on Highland next week in the sectional semifinal.

“As long as you’re playing next week,” Osika said, “that’s all that matters.”