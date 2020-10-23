Trey Gibson’s big night propels Wheeler past North Newton

MOROCCO — Wheeler sophomore Trey Gibson knew the ball was going to be in his hands, and the young running back used his feet to run all over Dick Gilbert Field Friday night in the Class 2A Sectional 33 opener at North Newton.
Gibson rushed for 224 yards on 30 carries and scored four touchdowns in Wheeler’s 36-27 win over North Newton.
“We just came in here, and we knew we could run the ball,” Gibson said. “We knew we were the better team coming in here, so we just had to come in here and get our job done and get the win.”
Wheeler advances to play Rensselaer, who beat Bowman Academy 78-0, in next week's semifinals.
“We’ve got a tough task with Rensselaer coming in next week,” Wheeler coach Adam Hudak said. “We’ve got to be ready. We’ve got to tackle a lot better next week.”
Leading 14-7 at the half, Wheeler quarterback Preston Morris scored on a 5-yard run to make it 21-7, but North Newton answered with a 14-yard pass from Austin Goddard to Even Gagnon to pull within 21-13.
Then Gibson took over, scoring on runs 10 and 26 yards in the fourth quarter to put the Bearcats (7-3) up 36-19 with 4 minutes, 42 second left in the game. A lot of Gibson’s carries were on direct snaps.
“That’s something we put in during the Griffith week,” Gibson said. “We played around with it, and it comes up big. That’s just another formation we can put in when we’re playing Rensselaer next week and coming into the bigger teams.”
Gibson broke off a 41-yard run in the final touchdown drive.
“I was getting around the outside and I was able to use my speed,” he said. “The blockers were getting out there, and we were clicking. That second is really what Wheeler football is.”
Wheeler got out to a 14-0 lead on two touchdown runs by Gibson. His first came on the opening drive, finishing with a 3-yard run. He added another 3-yard TD blast with 8:57 left in the second quarter.
North Newton (4-5) got on the board late in the first half on a 55-yard drive. Goddard, who passed for 196 yards and two touchdowns, hooked up with Dylan Taylor on a 5-yard pass play on third-and-goal with just 26 seconds left in the half.
“Trey stepped it up, but Preston made some huge keeps on the backside, and that’s what keeps the defense honest,” Hudak said. “… We block really well, and our offensive line is leading the way for us.”
