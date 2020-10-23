Trey Gibson’s big night propels Wheeler past North Newton

MOROCCO — Wheeler sophomore Trey Gibson knew the ball was going to be in his hands, and the young running back used his feet to run all over Dick Gilbert Field Friday night in the Class 2A Sectional 33 opener at North Newton.

Gibson rushed for 224 yards on 30 carries and scored four touchdowns in Wheeler’s 36-27 win over North Newton.

“We just came in here, and we knew we could run the ball,” Gibson said. “We knew we were the better team coming in here, so we just had to come in here and get our job done and get the win.”

Wheeler advances to play Rensselaer, who beat Bowman Academy 78-0, in next week's semifinals.

“We’ve got a tough task with Rensselaer coming in next week,” Wheeler coach Adam Hudak said. “We’ve got to be ready. We’ve got to tackle a lot better next week.”

Leading 14-7 at the half, Wheeler quarterback Preston Morris scored on a 5-yard run to make it 21-7, but North Newton answered with a 14-yard pass from Austin Goddard to Even Gagnon to pull within 21-13.

Then Gibson took over, scoring on runs 10 and 26 yards in the fourth quarter to put the Bearcats (7-3) up 36-19 with 4 minutes, 42 second left in the game. A lot of Gibson’s carries were on direct snaps.

