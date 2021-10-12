Trey Simmons makes the tough catches for Michigan City

LAPORTE — Trey Simmons felt the ball slip through his fingers on Friday night and knew at that moment he couldn’t let it happen again.

The Michigan City receiver had beaten a LaPorte defender to his spot in the end zone and when the pass came in from Tyler Bush, Simmons was sure he had a touchdown.

As the ball bounced off his fingers and fell to the ground, Simmons did the same. The senior sprawled motionless in the end zone for nearly 20 seconds before two teammates came over and encouraged him to get back on his feet.

Simmons did just that later in the game when he rose up over two defensive backs, snatched a ball out of the air and rambled 70 yards down a euphoric Michigan City sideline to help lift the Wolves to a blowout victory over the rival Slicers.

“The guy I am, that’s a catch that I needed to make,” Simmons said of the earlier throw. “Coach (Phil Mason) knows I should’ve made it. (Bush) knows I should’ve made it. My teammates trust me to make it. When I didn’t catch that ball, I had to get it back.”

Simmons finished with four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a 42-yard touchdown in the first quarter and his 70-yard touchdown likely would’ve made ESPN had the game been on television.