Trey Simmons makes the tough catches for Michigan City

LAPORTE — Trey Simmons felt the ball slip through his fingers on Friday night and knew at that moment he couldn’t let it happen again.
The Michigan City receiver had beaten a LaPorte defender to his spot in the end zone and when the pass came in from Tyler Bush, Simmons was sure he had a touchdown.
As the ball bounced off his fingers and fell to the ground, Simmons did the same. The senior sprawled motionless in the end zone for nearly 20 seconds before two teammates came over and encouraged him to get back on his feet.
Simmons did just that later in the game when he rose up over two defensive backs, snatched a ball out of the air and rambled 70 yards down a euphoric Michigan City sideline to help lift the Wolves to a blowout victory over the rival Slicers.
“The guy I am, that’s a catch that I needed to make,” Simmons said of the earlier throw. “Coach (Phil Mason) knows I should’ve made it. (Bush) knows I should’ve made it. My teammates trust me to make it. When I didn’t catch that ball, I had to get it back.”
Simmons finished with four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a 42-yard touchdown in the first quarter and his 70-yard touchdown likely would’ve made ESPN had the game been on television.
“Trey makes the hard catches,” Mason said. “He makes the 'did that just happen' catch. I’m watching that play, and it was a great throw by Tyler, but Trey had to go up and make that catch. Did a high school kid actually make that play?”
As much as Mason asks those types of questions when Simmons is on the field, he already knows the answers.
Mason has been praising Simmons’ ability to anyone in the Region who will listen. It’s no secret that Mason has high expectations for Simmons and they are expectations that the senior receiver doesn’t shy away from.
“It just pushes me more when I hear that,” Simmons said. “I’m going to keep driving more until I make it.”
Making it can have a variety of meanings for Simmons. There’s this season — the one where the Wolves lost three straight games to Chesterton, Valparaiso and Merrillville but still have enough time to turn things around to make a deep playoff run.
“All week we talked about being a second-half team,” Simmons said. “We need to keep making plays late.”
Then there is the matter of making it in football beyond Michigan City. Simmons has yet to receive an offer to play college football and that doesn’t sit well with Mason.
“I think he’s a MAC-level kid,” Mason said. “I played in the Valley and I hope we can get him to an Illinois State or an Eastern Illinois because I think he’ll be phenomenal. He can have that type of career. He’s long, strong and works hard.”
Simmons will only see his numbers rise down the stretch as former starting quarterback Giovani Laurent has moved opposite Simmons to provide a second vertical threat.
Omarion Hatch is back after missing time earlier in the season and excels as a slot receiver. Throw in Jaden Hart and Racion Anderson out of the backfield and the Wolves finally have their entire offense ready to roll.
“I’ve not only been here at Michigan City, but at Andrean as well, and this is the best group of skill players I’ve ever had,” Mason said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever had the combination of what these five or six kids can do.
"With Gio and Trey on the outside, it’s a pretty special group. I don’t know how you defend them. I know I certainly wouldn’t want to do it.”
