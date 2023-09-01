MICHIGAN CITY — It wasn’t often pretty, but Michigan City didn’t need pretty Friday night.

The Wolves offense produced enough as the defense stood tall against a limited Chesterton offense to pull out a 28-6 win at Ames Field.

“Every win in our league is hard,” Michigan City coach Cody French said.

Michigan City (2-1, 1-0 DAC) showed flashes of what could be. With the Trojans (0-3, 0-1 DAC) keying on Syracuse recruit Jaden Hart early and often, it was quarterback Tyler Bush and the Wolves’ stable of receivers who made plays to make up for it.

Bush threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with seven different receivers — three different pass-catchers hauling in the touchdowns.

It was Jaden Hart’s younger brother, freshman Kyron Hart, hauling in a back-shoulder ball in the first quarter to open the scoring. A 29-yard strike to Cameron Bell just after halftime made it 21-0 and then a jump ball score to Zaire McKinney made it 28-0.

“I’m blessed to have the receivers that I have to play with,” Bush said. “We just got guys. Cam Bell, No. 1, is just the fastest man whenever he steps on the field. We got jump ball receivers we can just throw it up to no matter what and we can trust them.”

Chesterton quarterback Sebastian Boswell exited on the opening drive with an injury, limiting the offense. The Trojans finished the half with negative yardage offensively. Garrett Lewis provided a spark late, rumbling his way for a 30-yard gain in the fourth quarter and then catching a touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal to cut the score to 28-6.

Lewis finished with 57 yards on the ground and 13 yards receiving plus the score.

Penalties stifled both teams’ offense all night with the two combining for 36 penalties and 290 yards. 21 of those penalties worth 165 yards came from the Wolves.

“The penalties, they hurt us,” Bush said. “We were just getting penalties back-to-back. Even if it was a big play there was a penalty. But that’s the kind of stuff that happens early in the season, we’ll get it fixed. I’m not stressing about it.”

Jaden Hart toted the ball 15 times for 32 yards and added two receptions in the passing game.

“Offensively, we did just enough,” French said. “They really stifled our run game. Luckily we have good athletes across the board and we were able to get loose a few times.

“That’s an extremely well-coached defense.”

Michigan City will have to find fixes quick as it turns its attention to Times No. 3 Valparaiso next week for a matchup with the Vikings.