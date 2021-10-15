Tyler Bush feels at home leading Michigan City past Crown Point

“I saw Gio press, and I know he’s one of the best athletes on the team, as you can see, he plays defense and everything,” Bush said. “I’ll take that one-on-one with either Trey (Simmons) or Gio on any day.”

Bush’s stellar performance behind center is a crucial development for the Wolves, who have now won four straight since losing to Chesterton, Valparaiso and Merrillville in September.

“I know we have one of the best offenses in the DAC, if you want me to be honest,” Bush said. “We have so many weapons. And our O-line, I haven’t been sacked in two weeks.”

After the Wolves’ defense came up with a stop after a long Crown Point return on the opening kick, Bush went right to work.

He was 3-for-3 for 80 yards and led the Wolves downfield, with running back Raci'on Anderson opening the scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run with 6:14 left in the first quarter.

“In a lot of ways, we try to keep it as simple as possible for him,” Mason said. “You look at Omarion, Trey, Gio and our running backs, man, it’s difficult to stop us. Crown Point decided we weren’t going to run the ball, and we did great things on the perimeter obviously with our guys. They made plays, and Tyler got them the ball.”