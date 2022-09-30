Unbeaten Crown Point keeps rolling behind stout line play

LAPORTE — Crown Point Bully Ball took another victim Friday.

The Times No. 1 Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0) manhandled LaPorte at the line of scrimmage throughout their 51-10 win, opening up running lanes for 126 yards on 16 carries and offering pass protection for another 205 yards through the air in the first half.

Crown Point’s offensive linemen affectionately call their work “Bully Ball.” Their size has given opposing defenses problems all season while climbing to No. 8 in the Class 6A AP Poll and No. 9 in the IHSAA Football Coaches’ rankings. LaPorte was no different.

Senior right tackle Aidan Duerig said senior quarterback JJ Johnson likes to buy the linemen food when they protect him well. After Friday, he expects a spaghetti dinner.

“Our job is to keep the quarterback safe, so we’re going to keep JJ safe,” Duerig said. “This group, we’re united. When one of us falls we don’t let them fail because we’re a unit.”

Duerig, a Southern Illinois commit, stands tallest of the bunch at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds from the right tackle position. From right to left completing the lineup are junior right tackle Jeff Meschede (5-9, 260), senior center Lorenzo Pintado (5-11, 270), senior left guard Logan Pokropinski (6-3, 285) and senior left tackle Jackson Ruess (6-4, 285).

Senior running back Elijah Tiawhan began the season hot with 58 carries for 366 yards and four scores before getting hurt in Crown Point’s Week 3 win against Merrillville. He has missed the four games since. Without him, the linemen have opened up room for a committee of rushers.

Crown Point used its matchup against LaPorte (1-6, 1-4) to focus on the passing game. Johnson was allotted plenty of time to throw the ball, completing 10 of 19 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown. He also had 10 carries for 98 yards and three scores.

“I don’t think JJ got touched today,” CP coach Craig Buzea said.

Buzea credits offensive line coach Tom Cicero for leading the group that’s become the foundation CP “hangs its hat on.” Duerig caught the attention of multiple D1 college programs. '

Pokropinski earned a spot on the Class 6A All-State team as a junior. Ruess is a returning starter capable of playing multiple spots along the line.

Pintado and Meschede are first-year starters but have fit right in. All but Meschede are slated to graduate at the end of the year but others wait in the wings to keep what Crown Point has built on its line going.

“I always say if you’re a parent and you have an offensive lineman I would find a way to get them to Crown Point,” Buzea said. “(Cicero is) the best in the business. They have size but they’re coached extremely well.”

LaPorte Junior Dylan Salisbury, filling in at quarterback for injured senior RJ Anglin, completed 13 of 31 passes for 145 yards. Junior kicker Jack Doty converted a 37-yard field goal late in the first half. Freshman Lucas DelRio punched in the lone Slicer score on a 2-yard rush late in the fourth quarter.

Crown Point can clinch the Duneland Athletic Conference championship next week against Chesterton (3-4, 2-3). Duerig knows that but isn’t settling there. He says he team is capable of more come October.

Like mounting a state-title run.

“It’s not like we’re playing bad,” he said, “but we’re not even close to where we can be.”