CROWN POINT — Hobart’s football team has lived by one word this season, and it’s written on all of the Brickies’ helmets as a permanent reminder.
On the front of their head gear, just above the facemask, there is a purple sticker that reads “FAMILY” in gold letters. In almost every social media post or media interview, Hobart’s players won’t let anyone forget that they’re bond is deeper than normal teammates.
For Trevor and Sean Underdahl, it’s a mindset that’s easy for them to embody, because it’s not only a sign of togetherness and solidarity. It’s reality.
The senior brothers and linemen have been playing football together since they were in elementary school, and their work at the line of scrimmage has brought the Brickies within one victory of their first regional championship in 23 seasons.
“It’s fun having a brother on the team, because we can help each other out when it comes to doing something bad or something’s not looking right for one another,” Trevor said after Wednesday’s practice at the Sparta Dome in Crown Point. “When it comes to the two of us, we’re competitive in each thing we do.”
Whether it’s in the weight room, on the football field or even on the basketball court — where both siblings also suit up for Hobart — the drive to be better than their counterpart is always there. Neither one of them wants to surrender any bragging rights, and their competitiveness has helped both of them become integral parts of the Brickies’ success.
While Trevor uses his 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame as a left tackle on the offensive line, Sean lines up on the other side as a right tackle and also sees time at defensive end. Because of their positions, the brothers don’t receive much praise or recognition from those outside of the program, and they don’t mind.
Their satisfaction comes from every first down and score, and in Sean’s case, each three-and-out and turnover. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound senior has recorded 23 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season. Whenever his pressure results in one of his teammates in the defensive secondary snagging an interception, he's eager to cap off the play by leading the way for a potential touchdown.
“I’m running right behind them, and we’re going to score. Coach Z (defensive coordinator Shaun Zoladz) said every time we get in the end zone with a pick-six or something, we get a Dilly Bar,” Sean said with a laugh. “So that’s what gives me energy. I go crazy off of that.”
Hobart’s defense has been dominate all year with five shutouts — not allowing a point in the sectional semifinals and sectional championship — and has given up just 9.8 points per game. The Brickies have been a nightmare for opposing offenses with 80 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 21 interceptions, 13 pass breakups, nine forced fumbles, 18 fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.
The team’s offense, which has also been impressive, is headlined by its potent ground game. Hobart has rushed for 2,328 yards and 43 touchdowns, with four players finding the end zone. Senior running back DJ Lipke has benefited the most from Trevor, Sean and the rest of the Brickies’ stout offensive line, rushing for a team-high 1,308 yards and team-high 27 scores.
“Our running back, he praises us,” Sean said. “He gives us so much credit, so that fuels everyone up on the offensive line and defensive line."
"It doesn’t matter if we get credit from anybody," Trevor added. “We’re getting credit from our backs,”
Hobart coach Craig Osika, who is in his second year at the helm, thinks having a pair of siblings on the team makes it a bit easier to get the most out of them. Since he knows Trevor and Sean hate being shown up by their brother, he’ll occasionally use that to his advantage.
“It is kind of fun to push their buttons a little bit because you can say, ‘Hey, look at Sean on this play!’ or ‘Hey, look at Trevor on this play!’ and you know it motivates them because they’re going to push each other,” Osika said. “We preach family, and it’s nice knowing that we actually have some family members on this team.
“It’s gotta be pretty cool for their mom and dad.”
Both brothers have a lot of respect for Osika because their coach is a former lineman himself and had a chance to live out his dream. After a strong career at Indiana, Osika spent two seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns.
But aside from playing on Sundays, Osika — a 1998 Hobart graduate — has also accomplished what Trevor and Sean hope to achieve in their prep careers. He played the Brickies and won back-to-back regional titles in 1995 and 1996, which was the last time the school raised a regional trophy.
As Hobart prepares to face New Prairie at the Brickyard in a Class 4A Regional championship, Osika reiterated the importance of the offensive and defensive line and said none of the Brickies’ postseason hardware — past or present — would be possible without the guys up front.
“Sean and Trevor, they know that it’s not a glorious position,” Osika said. “But I tell them all of the time, every championship team, no matter what level it is, their offensive and defensive lines are typically good. Whether it’s the NFL, college or high school, the team that usually comes out on top has the better line.”