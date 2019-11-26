VALPARAISO — There is no shortage of talent on the Valparaiso football team.
Junior defensive ends Cooper Jones and Dylan Dingman anchor the Vikings' stingy defense, while junior running back Tommy Burbee and senior do-it-all halfback Antonio Osorio headline a group of dynamic playmakers on offense.
Throughout the season, big games from each of those athletes have helped the Vikings advance to the Class 5A state championship game Friday. But as they continue to reel in awards and accolades, Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall recognizes that the program’s fourth appearance in the state final wouldn’t be possible without its unsung heroes, including center Matthew Olson and tight end Wesley Sharp.
“I think emotionally, (Olson) has just matured,” Marshall said. “He always used to be a very quiet and reserved player. Not that he’s overly vocal now, but we see a lot more smiles on his face. He definitely has a lot of pride built up in him and rightfully so because he really commands the offense.”
Olson, who stands 6-feet and weighs 255 pounds, isn’t an imposing athlete, and he’s not being recruited by Division I programs like some of his teammates. The senior’s prep career has followed a more normal trajectory, working his way up the ranks, and he wouldn’t trade his journey for anyone else’s.
All of the time Olson spent watching and waiting from the sidelines has made the opportunity he has this season even sweeter. It’s his first and only year as a varsity starter, and the senior couldn’t dream of a better ending to his prep career than snapping the ball on the same field that former Colts center and six-time Pro Bowler Jeff Saturday competed on.
“I can’t believe it sometimes,” Olson said. “Just thinking about playing at Lucas Oil Stadium, and making it this far and being one of the top two teams in the state, it’s unbelievable.”
The Vikings will square off against defending Class 5A state champion New Palestine and star running back Charlie Spegal, who cruised to a 45-0 home victory over Bloomington South last week.
Valparaiso had a much tougher test in its semistate contest, pulling out a 10-7 home win against Fort Wayne Dwenger, and Olson led the way in the trenches. His work on the offensive line helped Burbee score the team’s only touchdown, and he commended Sharp for doing his part as well.
Similar to Olson, Sharp is also starting for the first time on varsity, and the 6-1, 240-pound senior has made the most of it. He replaced former tight end Jake Evans, who graduated in the spring, and Marshall relies on Sharp’s physicality just as much as his intellect.
“He’s been training some of the younger tight ends on how to go ahead and basically run our offense,” Marshall said. “When we get into our heavy package, our short yardage package, he’s the one calling the play in the huddle and getting the offense to the line and getting everyone set and ready before the ball snaps.
“To see his progress and his maturity, no one can question his heart or his work ethic.”
Sharp is proud of the Vikings' unblemished record so far, but he knows the job isn’t finished. The last time Valparaiso made it to Indianapolis in 2001, the Vikings came back empty handed following a 35-16 loss to Ben Davis. This time, he hopes his team can finally claim that elusive state title, regardless of who receives the most glory.
“This is the biggest game of our lives,” Sharp said. “It’s us versus New Palestine, and we’re going to come out there together and play hard.”