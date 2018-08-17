Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday's Games

Hammond 0, South Bend Washington 48: FINAL

Mishawaka 35, Portage 14: FINAL

Triton 30, South Central 17: FINAL

Valparaiso 3, Penn 21: FINAL

Andrean 14, Merrillville 20: FINAL

Gavit 20, Calumet 22: FINAL

Clinton Prairie 8, Hanover Central 26: FINAL

Highland 6, Morton 16: FINAL

Hobart 10, Chesterton 9: FINAL

Indianapolis Washington vs. Bowman Academy at Roosevelt:

John Glenn 12, Boone Grove 40: FINAL

Lake Station 7, E.C. Central 62: FINAL

LaPorte 14, New Prairie 42: FINAL

Lowell 17, Crown Point 7: FINAL

Michigan City 53, Griffith 0: FINAL

Munster 3, Lake Central 10: FINAL

Rensselaer 34, Kankakee Valley 12: FINAL

Roosevelt at West Side: 

Wheeler 52, River Forest 20: FINAL

Saturday's Games

Whiting at Clark, 7 p.m.

The Times Preseason Football Top 10

4
2
0
1
1

Tags

Digital News Director

An unnatural-born runner, a pretty regular yoga doer and a lover of cookies and other sweet treats, Times digital producer Laura Lane writes about her fitness journey. Questions, training tips or race suggestions? Throw her a line on email or Twitter.