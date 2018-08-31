You are the owner of this article.
UPDATED: SCOREBOARD: Region prep football, Week 3

Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday's Games

Kankakee Valley at South Bend Washington: 

South Bend Clay at Hammond:

Andrean at New Prairie: 

Indianapolis Lighthouse Charter vs. Bowman Academy at Roosevelt:

Julian at T.F. South: 0-7, 1st Q, LIGHTNING DELAY

Lake Central at Portage: 10-6, 2nd Q, LIGHTNING DELAY

North Newton at Gavit:

Thornton Twp. (Ill.) at West Side:

T.F. North at Reavis:

Saturday's Games

Highland at Clark: 7-0, 1st Q, rescheduled from Friday, 8 a.m. start

LaPorte at Valparaiso: 0-28, 2nd Q, rescheduled from Friday, 10 a.m. start

Morton at Lowell: 0-0, 1st Q, rescheduled from Friday, 10 a.m. start

Munster at E.C. Central: 14-0, 1st Q, rescheduled from Friday, 10 a.m. start

Culver Academy at Hobart: 0-7, 2nd Q,  rescheduled from Friday, 11 a.m. start

South Central at Calumet: 14-0, 2nd Q, rescheduled from Friday, 11 a.m. start

Crown Point at Merrillville, 0-0, 1st Q, rescheduled from Friday, noon start

Lake Station at Hanover Central,  0-6, 1st Q, rescheduled from Friday, 1 p.m. start

Roosevelt at Indianapolis Tindley, 2 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton: 7-10, 2nd Q, rescheduled from Friday, 4 p.m. start

River Forest at Griffith: 0-13, 1st Q, rescheduled from Friday, 6 p.m. start

Whiting vs. Boone Grove at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

THE TIMES FOOTBALL TOP 10: WEEK 3

