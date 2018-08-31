UPDATED: SCOREBOARD: Region prep football, Week 3

Friday's Games
Kankakee Valley at South Bend Washington:
South Bend Clay at Hammond:
Indianapolis Lighthouse Charter vs. Bowman Academy at Roosevelt:
Julian at T.F. South: 0-7, 1st Q, LIGHTNING DELAY
Lake Central at Portage: 10-6, 2nd Q, LIGHTNING DELAY
Thornton Twp. (Ill.) at West Side:
Saturday's Games
Highland at Clark: 7-0, 1st Q, rescheduled from Friday, 8 a.m. start
LaPorte at Valparaiso: 0-28, 2nd Q, rescheduled from Friday, 10 a.m. start
Morton at Lowell: 0-0, 1st Q, rescheduled from Friday, 10 a.m. start
Munster at E.C. Central: 14-0, 1st Q, rescheduled from Friday, 10 a.m. start
Culver Academy at Hobart: 0-7, 2nd Q, rescheduled from Friday, 11 a.m. start
South Central at Calumet: 14-0, 2nd Q, rescheduled from Friday, 11 a.m. start
Crown Point at Merrillville, 0-0, 1st Q, rescheduled from Friday, noon start
Lake Station at Hanover Central, 0-6, 1st Q, rescheduled from Friday, 1 p.m. start
Roosevelt at Indianapolis Tindley, 2 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton: 7-10, 2nd Q, rescheduled from Friday, 4 p.m. start
River Forest at Griffith: 0-13, 1st Q, rescheduled from Friday, 6 p.m. start
Whiting vs. Boone Grove at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
THE TIMES FOOTBALL TOP 10: WEEK 3
1. Michigan City
Last week: 1 | Record: 1-1
Michigan City was on the verge of defeating Homewood-Flossmoor on Friday, one of the best teams the Prairie State has to offer this season. A heartbreaking 33-30 overtime loss gives them an even record going into Week 3. However, the performance was convincing enough to leave the Wolves at the top. A case of Den Delirium may be ready to sweep the Region. Next up is a road trip to Chesterton for a conference opener. The Trojans kept close with Hobart in Week 1 and shutout Munster in Week 2. The Wolves can't afford to overlook any potential trap games. Life isn't easy when there's a target constantly on your back.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
2. Hobart
Last week: 3 | Record: 2-0
The Brickies chug along after defeating LaPorte on the road 21-20. It's the second consecutive game Hobart has won by a single digit. Will nail-biters be the norm for this squad? The team finally gets a turn at home and hosts Culver Academy Friday. The Eagles are also sporting a 2-0 record and sit at No. 10 in the latest AP Indiana High School Class 4A rankings.
John J. Watkins, File, The Times
3. Lake Central
Last week: Not ranked | Record: 2-0
Lake Central has worked its way into the rankings. The team is coming off a worthy victory at Morton, where they defeated the Governors 33-13. Up ahead is a night of Indians vs. Indians as L.C. travels to Portage for its Duneland Athletic Conference opener. Portage stunned Lowell in a 7-3 road win last week.
John Luke, File, The Times
4. Whiting
Last week: 7 | Record: 2-0
Whiting continues to climb the ladder after earning a second win. The Oilers dominated Griffith in a 30-6 clobbering at home. The AP Indiana High School rankings put them at No. 9 this week. Whiting faces a stronger opponent with a matchup against Boone Grove Saturday night in Valparaiso. The Brae'ton Vann show will be a worthy test for the Oilers' defense.
Jonathan Miano, File, The Times
5. Boone Grove
Last week: 8 | Record: 2-0
The Wolves are on the prowl, and they earned a nice second 'W' after defeating rival River Forest 46-30 last Friday. Saturday night they will descend on Valparaiso's field and get a crack at Whiting, who will also come into the match with a 2-0 record. Brae'ton Vann rushed 22 times for 232 yards and four touchdowns last week, and will certainly look to dent the Oilers' defense this weekend.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
6. Lowell
Last week: 2 | Record: 1-1
Time for some Red Devils Pride. Lowell's offense was stymied in a 7-3 upset loss to Portage, totaling only 107 yards -- 50 on the ground. The Red Devils meet Morton on Friday. Last year, Lowell won the matchup, 19-0. Things have changed since then.
John J. Watkins, File, The Times
7. Portage
Last week: Not ranked | Record: 1-1
Portage turned a lot of heads last week with a 7-3 win over Lowell. The Indians amassed 157 yards of total offense, but the defense helped make the lone touchdown stand up in the win. After a loss to unbeaten Class 4A No. 2 Mishawaka and last week's upset win, things definitely do not get any easier Friday. Portage hosts unbeaten Lake Central. The offense will probably have to muster more production in this matchup.
The Times
8. Merrillville
Last week: 9 | Record: 1-1
Merrillville might be one of the better 1-1 teams in the Region. The Pirates edged Andrean in Week 1, then fell 28-16 to state powerhouse and No. 4 ranked Penn last week. Crown Point is on the docket for this week. The Bulldogs won in last year's regular season, but the Pirates answered back with a win the Class 6A playoffs.
John Luke, File, The Times
9. Andrean
Last week: Not ranked | Record: 1-1
A tough test awaits Andrean on Friday, as the Niners will face Class 4A No. 3 New Prairie. The Cougars have dismantled their first two opponents by a combined score of 97-14, and that includes a 42-14 opening-week rout against Class 5A LaPorte. Andrean blanked Hanover Central in Week 2, but the Niners' defense could meet a more stern test against the Cougars. Last year, New Prairie cruised to a 42-3 Week 3 win.
John Luke, File, The Times
10. Crown Point
Last week: 10 | Record: 1-1
Offense has not been at a premium for the Bulldogs so far this season. Crown Point has scored 21 total points, but they still are .500 on the year. Merrillville awaits in the Duneland Athletic Conference opener for both schools. Increased offensive outpost is probably a must against the Pirates.
John J. Watkins, File, The Times