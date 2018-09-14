You are the owner of this article.
UPDATED: SCOREBOARD: Region prep football, Week 5

  • 1 min to read
Football scoreboard stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Friday's Games

T.F. South at T.F. North: 

Andrean at Hobart: 27-7, 3rd Q

Boone Grove at Hanover Central: 28-12, 3rd Q

Bowman Academy at Roosevelt: 

Chesterton at Valparaiso: 0-16, 3rd Q

Hammond at Clark: 

Highland at Munster: 20-13, HALFTIME

Kankakee Valley at Lowell: 10-10, 3rd Q

LaPorte at Lake Central: 22-7, 3rd Q

Michigan City at Merrillville: 28-0, 3rd Q

Morton at West Side: 

Portage at Crown Point: 0-12, HALFTIME

River Forest at South Central: 16-15, HALFTIME

Wheeler at Griffith: 

Whiting at Lake Station: 44-0, FINAL

Saturday's Games

E.C. Central at Gavit, postponed Friday, rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday

