VALPARAISO — A Blackhawk helicopter landed on the baseball field, motorcycles paraded around the track and the Times No. 1 Valparaiso Vikings flooded onto the field each holding their own American flags.
Before kickoff, the huge Duneland Athletic Conference matchup with No. 3 Michigan City seemed to temporarily leave the minds of those in attendance. Valparaiso went all-out for its annual Patriot Night, the biggest so far in its fourth edition.
“The big thing for me is just the tribute to those individuals,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “Those men and women who serve fearlessly and are the ones that are running toward danger and harm when everyone else would be running away.”
The tradition started in 2015, when linebacker Billy Baldwin, then a junior, decided he wanted to honor veterans during the Vikings' game against Michigan City on 9/11. Baldwin organized a fundraiser for the Wounded Warriors Project and had the team carry American flags onto the field before the game.
Patriot Night grew a bit the next year in support of Mission 22 before taking a year off in 2017. When Marshall took over in 2018, he invited Baldwin back to make it bigger than ever.
Baldwin, a junior at the University of Alabama, wants to enlist in the military once he finishes school. For now, he said this is his opportunity to make a difference.
“I remember my dad telling stories — because he went to Valpo and played football — how the town basically shut down on Friday night,” Baldwin said. “It means more than anything when veterans come here and you see them tear up or they come and thank you, because it's not every day that such a huge display for them.”
The Valparaiso Quarterback Club, led by Erik Olson, led much of the organizational efforts.
It worked with Kevin Stewart, Chief Warrant Officer with the Indiana National Guard, who brought in much of the military-themed aspects of the event. Stewart secured the Blackhawk, a Humvee and a robot that delivered the game ball at midfield prior to kickoff.
Deb Shepherd, another member of the Quarterback Club, arranged for a Lutheran Air copter to precede the Blackhawk. Indiana Fallen Heroes, led by Paul Rosewinkel, displayed dozens of signs honoring service members killed in the course of their duties. Multiple other organizations took part, too.
The event raised $2,768 for Operation Combat BikeSaver, a Crown Point-based nonprofit that provides veterans with distraction therapy via reconstructing vehicles like motorcycles.
Dennis Robison, the father-in-law of Valparaiso athletic director Stacy Adams, served in Korea in 1966-67. To him, the display represented a moving display that illustrated a change in how society sees veterans.
“It's nice to see the community come together, because there were a lot of hurt feelings after the Vietnam War, when the veterans came home and really weren't welcomed the way they should've been,” Robison said. “A lot of people don't realize what they go through. A lot of them go, and when they come back, they aren't the same as when they left.”
Fans had filled Viking Field's home bleachers more than 15 minutes before kickoff, a fair amount clad in red, white and blue rather than Valparaiso green. When the Vikings crossed midfield, an atypically large firework display crescendoed as Valparaiso's entire team approached the stands and waved the flags to a standing ovation.
“It's really special,” Baldwin said. “I can't even describe what it means.”
