Chesterton (1-4) did just about everything it could to upset Times No. 2 Valparaiso (4-1). However, losing Brady McCormack — already filling in for the injured Sebastian Boswell at quarterback — may have slowed the Trojans plans.

Despite that, Chesterton made a late run at the Vikings, coming up just short.

Valparaiso opened the scoring when Justin Clark connected with Julian Stokes and extended its lead to 14-0 with a 14-yard Travis Davis score.

A 41-yard CJ Perez touchdown pass cut the lead back down to a single score in the third quarter.

A 34-yard touchdown run by Stokes on a reverse extended the Vikings lead again and a fourth-quarter Clark touchdown run put things out of reach.

Kaden Summer added a late score for the Trojans, but it would be as close as they would get, falling to their Porter County rivals.

Crown Point 49, Portage 6

The Times No. 1 Bulldogs (5-0) continued their run of dominance, knocking off Portage on Friday.

The Indians struck first, leading 6-0, but that was all Crown Point’s defense would give them on the evening. A Seamus Malaski touchdown reception kicked off what would turn into 49 straight point by the Bulldogs in the first half.

A scoreless second half kept the score where it was.

Griffith 21, River Forest 20

River Forest (3-2) looked like it might pull off a miracle. The Ingots, trailing 21-14, scored with just 10.1 seconds left. Rather than electing for an extra-point try, River Forest opted for a two-point conversion for the win.

Griffith (2-3) was up the challenge, however, locking up a much-needed win.

Lake Central 17, LaPorte 12

Lake Central (3-2) was without its Iowa-bound running back, Xavier Williams, on Friday, but it didn’t matter.

LaPorte (1-4) held a 10-7 lead heading into halftime, but the Indians responded. A field goal with 6:03 left in the third tied the game and a touchdown pass with 7:39 left in the game gave Lake Central the lead.

The Slicers forced a safety with 45.5 seconds left, giving them life, but failed to capitalize.

Merrillville 17, Michigan City 0

Merrillville’s (4-1, 1-1 DAC) offense couldn’t get itself in gear against Michigan City (2-3, 1-1 DAC). The good news for the Pirates? It didn’t really matter.

Jovanni Martinez’s 22-yard field goal late in the first half would’ve been more than enough as Merrillville’s defense held the Wolves off the board.

A blocked field goal returned for a touchdown and a Jaylen Ramsey pick six in the final minute were the icing on the cake as the Pirates escaped without an offensive touchdown.

Pioneer 28, Hammond Central 12

The Wolves (4-1) couldn’t keep their undefeated season going on the road on Friday. Pioneer (4-1) opened up a 13-0 lead in the second quarter and Hammond Central could never quite close the gap.

A Davion Terry rushing score cut the lead to 13-6. After another Panthers score Dashawn Woods rushed for a 40-yard score by in the third quarter cut it t0 20-12, but it was as close as the Wolves would get.

Wheeler 28, Boone Grove 20

In a night of late-game comebacks, Boone Grove’s (3-2) falls under the category of, “came up just short.”

Wheeler’s (2-3) offense came out humming, carrying a 14-0 lead into the half. The Wolves, as they’ve done before this season, responded.

By the 8:47 mark in the fourth quarter, Boone Grove had tied it at 14-14. A touchdown by the Bearcats extended the lead and the Wolves’ answered but missed the extra point. A late score for Wheeler sealed the deal, giving it its second win of the year.

