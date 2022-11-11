Valparaiso defense stands tall in regional win over Merrillville

VALPARAISO — Midway through the season, Valparaiso was still searching for its identity. After the Vikings' 15-14 regional title-winning victory over Merrillville, it’s safe to say they’ve found it.

On Friday night it was Valparaiso’s defense coming up in big spots and its running game methodically moving the ball down field.

“Oh my God, is my emotion right now,” Vikings running back Travis Davis said. “I don’t really have many words. We came in, we weren’t the team that was supposed to be on top, we all know that. … Oh my God, that’s all I got.”

To end the first half, Merrillville running back Payton Young took a carry 36 yards down to the 1-yard line. It looked like the Pirates were destined to score and take a 21-9 lead into the half. Instead, Valparaiso stopped them twice in the backfield, including stopping Justin Marshall for a loss of 4 yards to keep the score at 14-9.

It was one of a few huge defensive stops the Vikings made on the night to help them secure a Class 5A regional championship.

Again, with just over three minutes left in the game — this time clinging to a 15-14 lead — Valparaiso needed a stop. Again, the Vikings defense answered the bell, breaking up a pair of deep passes to take over possession with three minutes remaining.

An interception by Tyler VerSchure with 1:26 left in the game put things on ice, letting the Vikings kneel out the remainder of the clock and begin their celebration.

Valparaiso caused Merrillville problems all night, making plays in the backfield and picking off Pirates quarterback Jaylen Thomas twice in the fourth quarter. The Vikings even limited Colorado State recruit Justin Marshall to just 4 yards rushing and 36 yards receiving.

On the offensive side of the ball it was Davis doing most of the heavy lifting. Davis rushed for 104 yards on the evening.

“He played tremendously,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said, “but knowing Travis, he still won’t be happy with his performance and he’ll be even better next week.”

More impressive than Davis’ statline was the fact that he did it in his first game taking the lion’s share of the carries since breaking his leg Week 5 at Chesterton.

Davis saw limited action in the Vikings’ sectional win over Chesterton a week prior, but wasn’t able to impact the game in the same way.

“This is my game back,” Davis said. “Really we were just depending on our defense, because our defense has been doing great throughout this year. To be able to run the ball like I did was great. To be able to get the blocks that I did was great.”

Valparaiso pulled off the upset victory over the Pirates after losing to them 37-10 just five weeks prior.

With the victory the Vikings advance to semistate where they’ll take on Fort Wayne Snider with a trip to the state title game on the line.