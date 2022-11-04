Valparaiso defense stands tall late, eliminates Chesterton

CHESTERTON – It was only fitting the last pass Chesterton junior quarterback Sebastian Boswell threw in Friday’s Class 5A Sectional 10 final wound up in the hands of Valparaiso junior defensive back TJ Watkins.

Twice in the final three minutes Chesterton’s offense took the field with the ball and a chance to tie or go ahead of Valparaiso. And twice the Vikings came up with stops to secure a 14-7 victory and set up a rematch with Merrillville for a regional title next week.

“They’ve played tremendously all year,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said of his defense. “To be able to come up in clutch moments like this when our offense was sputtering a bit, they did a tremendous job of stepping up. There’s no standout player whose doing all of this. It’s everybody. That’s the best part.”

Valparaiso (8-3) scored twice in the first quarter courtesy of rushing touchdowns by junior quarterback Justin Clark and then sophomore running back Thomas Burda before the Viking offense began to slow. Chesterton (5-6) caught onto the Valpo run attack and mostly kept the Vikings in check to the tune of just 130 yards in the second half.

No matter, the Valparaiso defense held its own, only allowing Boswell to find senior receiver Tyler Peterson midway through the fourth quarter for a touchdown to pull within 14-7 but never closer. The Vikings gave the Trojans two other opportunities to get the ball with a chance to tie or retake the lead but got crucial stops both times.

Boswell completed 17 of 43 passes for 171 yards but threw four interceptions. The Trojans managed just 16 yards on the ground.

“A big thing our coaches preached all week was go get the ball,” said junior defensive back Tyler VerSchure, who hauled in one of four Valpo picks and leads them with six on the year. “We knew our D-line was going to get pressure on them and were just hungry for interceptions.”

Valparaiso’s defensive line made its home in the Chesterton backfield, routinely tackling would-be ballcarriers behind the line of scrimmage and flushing Boswell out of the pocket.

Senior defensive lineman Zachary Brown picked up three tackles for loss, including two sacks.

“The greatest coverage is defensive line pressure,” Marshall said.

Brown and the rest of his linemen never gave up pursuit until the end. Their pressure played a role in all four interceptions including the final one to seal the game.

“It felt great that we were able to just come together, not let them score and secure the win,” Brown said.

The sectional championship is Valparaiso’s 15th overall and fifth consecutive dating back to a Class 6A title in 2018. The latter four have all been in Class 5A.

The victory continues Valparaiso’s winning ways in the Viking-Trojan rivalry. Valpo has won eight in a row and nine of the last 10. Chesterton last beat Valparaiso on Oct. 23, 2015 in a sectional contest.

“It feels great especially coming here to an opponent we see every year that’s down the same street,” VerSchure said. “You know there’s a blood feud with Chesterton but it’s always friendly, always competitive and always a good game. These are the games you get with them.”

